Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, April 22 (game #819)

Another week brings another round of Quordles to puzzle over. Today's is a moderately tough one, so if you need a helping hand then scroll down for my hints. And if you don't have time to play at all, you'll also find the answers. But why not give it a go yourself before peeking at them, eh?

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #819) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #819) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #819) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #819) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #819) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • P • A • D • E

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #819) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #819, are…

PLAID

ADAGE

DIODE

ELBOW

This is a potentially tricky Quordle due to the repeated letters in both ADAGE and DIODE, together with the relatively uncommon nature of both words. That I didn't find it difficult was mostly down to the performance of my start words, which between them gave me all but three of the letters I needed.

I had all five for PLAID, which I duly solved with no problems, and was able to guess DIODE because I couldn't think of any other options that fit. ADAGE caused me a like more thought – I nearly guessed EVADE – while ELBOW was a shot to nothing that came off.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #819) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #819, are…

GORGE

WREAK

SINEW

SCOUR

