Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, May 19 (game #846)
Our clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going
Today's Quordle is pretty easy. Not quite as simple as today's NYT Strands game, immediately, but still not too bad. Then again, that comparison isn't entirely fair, because an easy Quordle is still pretty difficult, so you may well need the clues that I've assembled below. Help yourself to as many as you need.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
Quordle today (game #846) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #846) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.
Quordle today (game #846) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #846) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #846) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• A
• U
• F
• S
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #846) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #846, are…
- ALIKE
- USHER
- FLAKE
- SUAVE
As Quordles go, this was on the easier side. Or at least it was on the easier side for me, because my three set start words – STARE, DOILY and PUNCH – did a lot of the hard work for me. In fact, I'm thinking of trying a new strategy just because it's not typically much of a challenge playing it this way, and I'll never be able to score better than a 7 out of 9. We'll see.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Anyway, as far as today went, the only tricky one was FLAKE, because the -LA-E pattern I'd uncovered could also have been the likes of FLAME or BLAME. But once I solved that it gave me the K for ALIKE, the other potentially difficult one given how my board was looking at that stage, so I completed the puzzle with one guess spare.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #846) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #846, are…
- WHOOP
- AZURE
- REFIT
- CHAMP
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #845, Saturday 18 May: HUMPH, SHARD, LABOR, CROWD
- Quordle #844, Friday 17 May: DREAD, USUAL, LOVER, SPEAK
- Quordle #843, Thursday 16 May: COVEY, TWEAK, DITTO, DECAY
- Quordle #842, Wednesday 15 May: ABUSE, MANGY, WAGER, AHEAD
- Quordle #841, Tuesday 14 May: FLUTE, CARRY, BULLY, PURSE
- Quordle #840, Monday 13 May: CRASS, NICHE, CHEST, PRIZE
- Quordle #839, Sunday 12 May: BLAST, FRONT, CLACK, EAGLE
- Quordle #838, Saturday 11 May: SPINY, FRAME, GOOEY, FERAL
- Quordle #837, Friday 10 May: QUASH, PERKY, ENSUE, HARPY
- Quordle #836, Thursday 9 May: WOUND, IGLOO, MEALY, PASTY
- Quordle #835, Wednesday 8 May: SEVER, GLORY, RADAR, SMALL
- Quordle #834, Tuesday 7 May: DEFER, BOUGH, MISER, MAGMA
- Quordle #833, Monday 6 May: STAIN, GENIE, LEVEL, RELAY
- Quordle #832, Sunday 5 May: GAZER, TWEET, FERRY, THUMB
- Quordle #831, Saturday 4 May: WAGON, QUICK, MURAL, LIEGE
- Quordle #830, Friday 3 May: NUDGE, CLASH, KNAVE, AGENT
- Quordle #829, Thursday 2 May: TULIP, PLAZA, DAILY, SINGE
- Quordle #828, Wednesday 1 May: ROUGH, SYNOD, POSSE, PARRY
- Quordle #827, Tuesday 30 April: STASH, FUSSY, REEDY, WALTZ
- Quordle #826, Monday 29 April: STAKE, PURGE, PECAN, PLANT
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).