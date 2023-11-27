Score the best Cyber Monday price on the Dell XPS 13, our favorite Windows laptop of 2023

Our favorite Windows laptop got a generous discount - just in time for the holidays. The best price of the year on this laptop and its top-line specs are why we're recommending it as one our favorite Cyber Monday deals. This is probably one of the best prices (if not the best) on this laptop we'll see till the end of the year.

Here we bring you two versions of this laptop, although you can adjust various specifications like yours preferences of processor, memory, and storage. This will change the price and you can tailor this laptop exactly to your needs.

Both of the configurations below have 12th-gen Intel Core processors, Windows 11 Home edition, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a non-touch 13.4-inch anti-glare screen, and 12-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe security software. Both also have a 720p HD RGB camera, dual-array microphones, and dual stereo speaker.

If for whatever reason, this laptop is not the laptop of your dreams and you'd like to see some more of our recommendations, check out our Cyber Monday laptop deals.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop deals this Cyber Monday

Dell XPS 13 Laptop was £1,099 now £799 at Dell

This configuration has a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It makes use of Windows 11 Home and Intel Iris Xe Graphics on its 13.4-inch FHD+ display and comes with heavy-duty security software. All of it is encased in a aluminum chassis and this laptop has a backlit keyboard. You can look forward to up to 12 hours of battery life and it also introduces customizable performance modes.

This is very similar to the model above, but has slightly more stripped back specs and a lower price. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Like the above model, it also comes with Windows 11 Home and Intel Iris Xe Graphics on an 13.4-inch FHD+ display, as well as the McAfee security software. All of this is packaged in a aluminum chassis and features a backlit keyboard. You can look forward to up to 12 hours of battery life and it also introduces customizable performance modes.

