Click and save: Black Friday mouse extravaganza with exclusive discounts on mice under $30

If you're in the market for a mouse this Black Friday deals season, I have three prime candidates for you - all wireless and under $30. Depending on what kind of mouse you're after, all three of these have impressive specs, beautiful designs, and a helpful discount on each of them.

I've picked out a good-value-for-money mouse, a gaming mouse, and a general purpose ergonomic mouse - all on offer for even better prices than usual this Black Friday. So, have a look and choose the mouse that's just right for you.

If you're after a mouse that's not wireless or you'd like to see what else we'd recommend, check out our best mouse guide. Whatever you're after, there's a perfect mouse for you.

Wireless mouse deals under $30 this Black Friday

Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse was $27.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

You can expect superb design that brings all-day comfort with its soft rubber grips and contoured shape. It has three standard buttons, customizable Back/Forward buttons, and side-to-side scrolling plus zoom for total control. As well as all that, this mouse boasts a two-year battery life, and smart sleep mode for power conservation. This mouse is productivity and comfort at an outstanding price, and is compatible with Windows, Chrome, and Linux devices.

Logitech G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse was $47.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This gaming mouse features a cutting-edge HERO Gaming Sensor, providing exceptional accuracy and responsiveness with 10x power efficiency. Its LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology ensures a lag-free gaming experience, while an ultra-long battery life of 250 hours on a single AA battery offers uninterrupted gameplay. Express your style with a variety of colors and enjoy advanced features for a fun and high-performance gaming experience - all available colors except black are currently at this price!

Lenovo Go Essential Wireless Mouse was $25.49 now $39.99 at Amazon

A versatile companion for anything you set out to do - featuring a lightweight design, precision blue optical sensor, and silent buttons to boost your creativity. Packed with features like adjustable DPI sensitivity, online meeting shortcuts, and a programmable utility button, this mouse is a small powerhouse. Its up to three-month rechargeable battery charges in under 1.5 hours, with a fifteen-minute quick charge providing a week's worth of power. The ambidextrous design ensures comfort, and the wireless Nano USB-C receiver supports universal pairing.

