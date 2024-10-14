HP’s new business sale includes up to 38% off PCs, laptops, monitors and more. These are our top 7 discounts

This October, HP Australia is helping businesses save money with a Spend and Save promotion across its range of business laptops, desktops, printers, monitors and accessories. The deal is very simple and applied automatically at checkout – spend AU$1,999+ and save AU$300, spend $2,999+ and save AU$450, or spend AU$3,999+ and save AU$600.

Crunching the numbers shows that equates to up to a 15% saving, which by itself might not sound like a lot, but what’s important is that it can be stacked on top of HP’s existing sale discounts to score some great savings for your business.

There are loads of deals to be had, so make sure to check out the full array of business products on sale. All the eligible deals are tagged ‘Spend and Save’, and the promotion is valid until October 31 at 11:59 PM AEDT, unless withdrawn by HP earlier.

We’ve dug through HP's products to find the best deals and included them below. A few don’t meet the AU$1,999 minimum spend, but are still solid deals by themselves, and can be stacked with the other Spend and Save eligible products to help maximise your discount. Not shopping for your business? Check out HP's current sale page for discounts on consumer products.

HP Elite x360 1040 G11: was $4,340 now $3,399 at hp.com Save AU$941

Prefer a versatile 2-in-1 laptop? The HP Elite x360 1040 already had a modest reduction down to AU$3,999, and takes full advantage of the maximum Spend and Save discount with a further AU$600 off. The flippable touchscreen laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. The display uses a business-friendly 16:10 ratio, with a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution, 100% RGB colour and a brightness of up to 1,000-nit – perfect if your work takes you outdoors. It also has extras like facial recognition login support and weighs in at a very portable 1.38kg.

HP EliteOne 870 G9 27-inch AIO Desktop PC: was $2,726 now $2,426 at hp.com Save AU$300

Want the hardware spec of the Mini 800 G9 above, but built into a screen? The 870 G9 is exactly what you need, and complements the Intel i7-14700T CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD with a 27-inch, 2,560 x 1,440-pixel display. You also get extras such as Wi-Fi 6E, a facial-recognition supporting webcam, and the ability to run extra monitors. While the EliteOne 870 G9 doesn’t show a discount at HP, it’s already cheaper than the older model (and competitively priced against competing retailers) and the AU$300 Spend and Save discount is some tasty icing on the cake.

HP 255 G9 laptop 15.6-inch: was $999 now $799 at hp.com Save AU$200

This laptop is too affordable to trigger the Spend and Save discount alone, but is a great addition to another purchase. It’s already 20% off RRP, which is a solid deal by itself, and has a lot to offer for the price. It’s equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – plus includes Wi-Fi 6, USB-C and a full-sized keyboard with numpad. The rest of the spec is basic but perfectly serviceable – a 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080-pixel display, a 720p webcam and a 41Wh battery.

HP P34hc G4 34-inch WQHD USB-C Curved Monitor: was $825 now $629 at hp.com Save AU$196

What’s not to love about a big 34-inch widescreen monitor, with a 3,440 x 1,440-pixel resolution, curved VA panel, and height adjustable stand? Oh and it also supports video over USB-C, and can power your laptop at up to 65W. The P34hc G4 is already a great deal at 23% off, but you can save even more if pairing it with another Spend and Save purchase. For example, it goes great with the EliteBook 845 G11 deal above, and allows you to hit the AU$2,999 Spend and Save tier, which means you effectively get the monitor for a bargain AU$479.

HP DesignJet T650 24-inch Large Format A1 Plotter Printer: was $2,998 now $2,148 at hp.com Save AU$850

Does your business need a new large format printer? The DesignJet T650 uses HP’s thermal inkjet technology to handle up to A1 sizes, and can be connected via USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. The HP price is already one of the best available for the printer thanks to an existing 18% discount. But with the Spend and Save promotion, you can score an extra AU$300 off, and pick up a massive new printer for a bargain AU$2,148.

