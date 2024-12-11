Asus beware, you have new competition - the MSI Claw 8 AI+ performs 20% better than the ROG Ally X at 17W, according to MSI's benchmarks

MSI's new Claw 8 AI+ handheld gaming PC surpasses ROG Ally X at 17W

This comes from MSI's benchmarks across a total of 22 games

It will launch on January 15th, with pre-orders available now

If it wasn't evident already, the handheld gaming PC scene is constantly shifting with new additions from the likes of Asus and Lenovo - and now, the upcoming MSI Claw 8 AI+'s performance has reportedly surpassed the Asus ROG Ally X's across multiple games.

Highlighted by Wccftech, MSI has released benchmarks of the Claw 8 AI+ pictured below, which reveal the new handheld performing 20% faster than the Asus ROG Ally X at 17W TDP - this is most notable in titles such as Metro 2033 with the Ally X's 44 frames per second compared to the Claw 8 AI+'s 94 at 1080p low graphics settings.

MSI's new device is now available for pre-order for $899.99 at Best Buy using Intel's Series 2 Ultra 7 258V processor, packing 8 GPU cores and an 80Wh battery just like the ROG Ally X (uses the Z1 Extreme APU). With an 8-inch 1200p VRR display, it's also expected to be superior to the Ally X's 7-inch 1080p VRR screen - this will edge closer to the Lenovo Legion Go S and its 8-inch screen based on leaked render images. UK and AU pricing has not yet been released (nor any actual indication it'll be available in those regions), but that price above roughly converts to £705 / AU$1,415.

Ignore the horrible Claw logo, but pay attention to those stats. (Image credit: ETA Prime)

What's next for Asus after the ROG Ally X?

If the benchmarks shared by MSI prove to be accurate once gamers get their hands on the Claw 8 AI+, then it's a no-brainer move for most - while the Asus' ROG Ally X does a fantastic job at providing better battery life and performance than its predecessor and most other handhelds, the Claw 8 AI+ is promising both up against the Ally X at a low 17W TDP (adhering to long-lasting battery life).

There's been radio silence regarding Ally X's successor, with little to no rumors surrounding its existence. Considering the reported leap in performance from MSI with its new device, Asus will have to come out swinging - I fully expect it to do so, if rumors of the Z2 Extreme hold any truth.

