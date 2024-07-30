Intel better watch out, as AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X has just broken a benchmark performance world record

AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X processor has already shown some impressive performance in its early development compared to Intel’s Core i9-14900KS , thanks to leaked Cinebench R23 benchmark results already revealing an incredible 48,011 for multi-threaded performance.

But that’s only the beginning, as Bilibili tech influencer Ordinary Uncle Tony demonstrated how far the processor can be pushed when overclocked to a staggering 6.5GHz. The previous Cinebench R23 benchmark multi-threaded score was 50,843, achieved by a Ryzen 9 7950X, yet the Ryzen 9 9950X absolutely clears that with a score of 55,327 points.

During the live event (called China Joy) broadcast in China, Tony first warmed up the processor with a 5.0 GHz processor clock, which netted a score of 42,689 points. A 6.0 GHz processor clock nets 51,204 points—already beating out the previous world record—and then he finally overclocked it all the way to 6.5 GHz for the current result. And the most impressive part is that this is just the beginning, as others will most likely surpass even this incredible performance feat.

Intel is in trouble, but so is AMD?

Even in its engineering samples, Team Red’s Ryzen 9 9950X processor has been handily beating out Team Blue’s Core i9-14900KS in Cinebench R23 performance results . One such example is the 9950X, achieving a Cinebench R23 multi-threaded score of 48,011, which is 12.5% faster than a Core i9-14900KS in the same test, which hit 42,678. When testing on the lowest 160W power test run, it scored 42,336. At 200W, it beat out Intel’s flagship with a score of 44,782.

AMD’s upcoming processor is set to be an absolute beast, and normally, we’d be looking forward to reviews premiering around July 31 , when it was initially slated for release. However, in true tech industry fashion, there have been plenty of delays caused by completely avoidable and ridiculous reasons.

It was first revealed that the Ryzen 9 9950X had to be delayed until the end of August due to an unspecified issue with the quality of the processors discovered late during Team Red’s packaging testing process. This includes units already shipped out to retailers, which then had to be recalled.

Even worse, this massive delay of the Ryzen 9000 processors might be caused by a simple typo . Instead of a Ryzen 7 9700X processor, AMD seemingly mislabeled it as the Ryzen 9 9700X on the chip itself. Ryzen 5 9600X chips have also been engraved as ‘Ryzen 9’ models, even worse, since the Ryzen 9 label is saved for Zen 5 chips only.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though judging these performance results, Team Blue doesn’t seem like it’ll be competing with Team Red anytime soon. Team Red is clearly its own worst enemy. Hopefully, it can recover from this blunder soon, though it’ll obviously set back the tech giant regardless.