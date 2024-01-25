Leaked benchmarks reveal the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super GPU isn't much better than its normal version

Though it has Super in its name, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card seems to be only slightly better than the non-Super 4080 graphics card in terms of performance, a far cry from being the best graphics card.

A newly leaked Geekbench 6 benchmark revealed that there’s only a 7% difference between the two 4080 graphics cards, as spotted by BenchLeaks and reported on by Wccftech . The 4080 Super scored 257,144 in the benchmark results while the non-Super version scored 240,292.

The 4080 Super has a 256-bit bus interface with 16 GB GDDR6X memory boosted to 23 Gbps, the same TGP as the RTX 4080 Non-SUPER at 320W, 52 Shader TFLOPs, 121 RT TFLOPs, and 836 AI TOPs while supporting NV encode technologies like AV1 and H.264.

The 4080 Super will sell for $999, which is far better pricing than the early launch prices that ranged from its non-Super $1,199 MSRP, which could help its case for future sales.

Why does the Super series exist?

Despite the impressive specs of the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super, the performance difference between it and the normal is so small that it feels almost mind-boggling for this to exist. It’s supposed to replace the original 4080 but considering the marginal improvements there seems to be very little reason to have manufactured them.

And judging by the sales performance of the RTX 4070 Super , which has been rumored to be a disaster , this doesn’t bode well for the sales of the rest of the Super graphics cards. The price drop could help its sales immediately but in the long run, it’s less likely, as those who wanted to upgrade their cards would have already either done so with the non-Super versions.

Or those same buyers would simply invest in the far more powerful RTX 4090, which scored 322,378 in the leaked Geekbench 6 tests compared to the much lower 257,144 score of the 4080 Super.

It feels like Nvidia could have left these graphics cards in the dust and focused on actually releasing true budget cards for the 4000-series instead.