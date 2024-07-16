I’ve hunted tech deals for over 25 years — here are 19 Prime Day offers under $20 I’d recommend

We're just over the half-way line on the first day of Amazon Prime Day deals - and I've spent the last four hours trawling randomly through scores of deals costing less than $20 to find, using my honed deal hunting skills, the best serendipitous offers and I promise you that some of them are absolutely worth it.

From label makers to super fast SSDs and everything in between, here are the 19 Prime Day offers I'd recommend with the cheapest costing less than $10.

Ugrace Vintage Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port: was $41.99 now $18.69 at Amazon

A surprisingly good-looking backpack for your laptop or tablet. I love its old school design with PU straps, the flaps and old school metal zippers. Note that only the green color is available at this price with the black one costing a dollar more.

Lenovo B215 Laptop Backpack: was $17.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

A classic design from the world’s largest laptop manufacturer. The B215 is sturdy and big with plenty of space inside and pockets to store your essentials, and I like the fact that it is waterproof as well.

SZPACMATE USB Hub: was $21.59 now $19.75 at Amazon

On paper, this USB hub (which is also a laptop docking station) offers unbeatable value for money. It is one of the few that delivers 100W power delivery as well as an Ethernet port and a legacy VGA port.

Teamgroup C175 256GB Flash drive: was $17.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest 256GB branded USB memory stick you can find anywhere. It is bloody good value for money thanks to its no-frill design and decent performance. Thumbs up to Teamgroup for its lifetime warranty.

Lionwei laptop stand with USB hub: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Merging a laptop riser with a USB hub has to be up there as one of the best tech ideas ever. Lionwei’s implementation is a simple yet elegant one. It offers four USB ports and 100W PD in a compact form factor.

Hemudu glass monitor stand: was $22.95 now $14.04 at Amazon

Give a touch of class to your workstation with a glass monitor stand. Yes, it does get dusty (I have one) but boy does it look good on your desk. That one has a large surface area and can support up to 88 pounds as well.

Ergear monitor stand: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

In a similar vein to the above, this is a monitor stand that allows you to rotate your monitor and swivel as well. It has a black tempered glass base and can support up to 44 pounds. Additional bonus points for the nifty cable management.

TRENDnet AC1200 Dual Band WiFi router: was $22.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

You can’t get a better router for that price. This Trendnet router is jam-packed with features including four external antennas, a small form factor and three year warranty. Surprisingly for its price, it does have a Gigabit port as well.

Avolusion HD250U3 320GB external hard drive: $14.99 at Amazon

If all you need is a portable hard drive you can carry around a few hundred Gigabytes of data, then check out this Avolusion drive. I like the fact that it is bus powered, has a 2-year warrranty and has a metal rather than a plastic chassis.

Lenovo 510 wireless keyboard & mouse combo: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Probably the best keyboard and mouse combo under $20. The Lenovo 510 is inspired by the legendary Thinkpad range with a minimalist design and its signature key shape. Bigger than average delete and shift keys put a smile on my face.

Logitech C270 HD webcam: was $39.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

There’s only one known brand for webcam in that price bracket and that’s Logi. The C270 is a mature product (14 years old) but still does the job without flinching. A simple straightforward design backed by Logi’s 2-year warranty.

Kepswin 38800mAh solar charger: was $23.99 now $18.04 at Amazon

I am wary of too-good-to-be-true deals and this one looks like one. With more than 5,700 customer feedback ratings, this one look decent. It offers an unbelievably high capacity and is coupled with a powerful LED light and a solar panel.

Lenrue 2.1 computer speakers: $16.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a decent sound on a budget, this setup will offer decent value for money as long as you don’t expect it to perform like a full-fledged Hi-Fi system. It comes with two year warranty and has a total RMS output of 11W.

Phomeno label maker machine: was $36.99 now $15.98 at Amazon

This is the most affordable label printer on Amazon right now. It needs a thermal label tape to work properly (thanks to its inkless technology) and a Bluetooth device, preferably Android or iOS. A useful addition for any home office.

Onebeatstore 9-port surge protector outlet extender: was $12.99 now $9.99 at Amazon

More than 10,000 of these surge protectors have been sold on Amazon alone in the past few weeks. Thanks to a clever rotating plug and small size, it can fit even in tricky spaces and still power up to nine devices.

Large desk mat: was $23.99 now $18.74 at Amazon

All desks deserve a desk mat: I personally prefer PU leather because it is more comfortable and easier to clean than other materials. Its also easier to get different colors to match your room’s design and the mat cushioned surface makes it easier to work for longer periods of time.

TP-link AC1200 WiFi range Extender: was $44.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Turn any Ethernet port into your own personal WiFi hotspot thanks to this extender or use it as a repeater. If you are using any other TP-link OneMesh router, you can also spawn your own mesh for a lot less than you think.

Logitech H390 wired headset: was $24.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

Wired headsets are often preferred to wireless one for video conferencing and hybrid working as they do not require regular charging, are entirely plug and play and usually come with a rotating boom arm. Just like this affordable Logitech H390 headset.