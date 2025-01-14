24TB in a mini PC? Minisforum's new micro workstation can take three SSDs and up to 96GB RAM, but I'm more intrigued by the Copilot button

The AI X1 Pro has a dedicated Copilot button and a fingerprint sensor

It also has an OCuLink port that it claims can utilize 90% of eGPU performance

Despite its diminutive size, it manages to integrate the PSU, a bonus for users

Unveiled at CES 2025, the Miniforum AI X1 Pro is a newly announced mini PC which boasts three 4TB M.2 2280 PCle4.0 SSD Slots.

The AI X1 Pro builds on previous MINISFORUM models by increasing storage capacity and introducing more versatile memory options.

This chip of this device supports a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) supposedly capable of handling up to 50 trillion operations per second.

Graphics and expandable storage

The Miniforum AI X1 Pro runs AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, a chip aimed at balancing power efficiency with multitasking capabilities.

It also supports up to 96GB of user-replaceable DDR5 5600 SODIMM memory. This is a shift from earlier Miniforum models like the EliteMini AI370 mini PC which had smaller sizes and fixed memory configurations.

The AI X1 Pro includes the AMD Radeon 890M graphics card, which claims to deliver up to 45% faster performance than competing GPUs.

There is also an OCuLink port, enabling users to connect an external GPU (eGPU), which will come in handy for gamers. In addition, this device has a built-in noise-cancelling microphone which aims to improve audio quality during remote meetings.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Miniforum integrated the power supply of this device into the compact chassis, eliminating the need for an external power brick.

Despite its small size, the AI X1 Pro accommodates dual USB4 ports for up to 40Gbps of data transfer, USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, video output, and an SD card reader.

I'm impressed with the introduction of a dedicated Windows Copilot button, which provides quick access to Microsoft’s AI assistant features, and especially intrigued by the prospect of real-time subtitle generation for video calls or media playback on the device.