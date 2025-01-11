I can't wait to test the world's first 8TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, and I'm sure this one won't be too expensive

Teamgroup's 8TB PCIe 5.0 SSD will be the first of its kind to hit the market

The T-Force GE Pro won't top the best PCIe 5.0 SSD but should be fast enough for most use cases

Samsung, XPG and Crucial have demoed 8TB PCIe 5.0 SSDs but none have gone on sale

TEAMGROUP has announced the T-FORCE GE PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD, which is on track to be the first of its kind to be commercially available.

Though Samsung, XPG, Micron and Crucial have all showcased 8TB PCIe 5.0 SSDs in the past, none have hit the market.

The device comes with read and write speeds of 13,500 MB/s and 11,000 MB/s respectively, while the company claims it is designed for gamers, content creators, and other professionals who need ultra-fast storage solutions.

Optimized cooling for sustained performance

The T-FORCE GE PRO tackles heat management with its patented graphene heatsink to enhances dissipation.

The company also adds the T-FORCE AirFlow1 SSD Cooler with active cooling, and this ensures sustained peak performance during demanding tasks.

Furthermore, the T-FORCE GE PRO supports advanced 4K LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check) to improve data transfer accuracy, reducing errors and extending the SSD's lifespan.

Users can also monitor the SSD's health and performance using TEAMGROUP’s proprietary S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to the company, the GE PRO's manufacturing process complies with RoHS environmental standards, with all packaging materials being recyclable.

Personally, I don't expect that the GE PRO will be too expensive, in part because it won't surpass the very best PCIe 5.0 SSDs in benchmarks while probably still being fit for purpose.