Huawei rolls out its next-gen OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage — targeting AI mission-critical workloads

Huawei has announced the seventh generation of its all-flash OceanStor Dorado array, claiming it will meet enterprise data storage needs for the AI era.

The new storage solution is specifically designed for mission-critical applications, delivering what the company describes as “extreme performance and resilience” for complex AI workloads.

Huawei has divided the OceanStor Dorado family into three product groups: the high-end 8000 and 18000, the mid-range 5000 and 6000, and the entry-level 3000. The Dorado 18000 reportedly delivers three times the performance of the previous generation.

Proactively detecting anomalies

The new-gen OceanStor Dorado features a DPU-based SmartNIC that separates data and control flows, reducing processor bottlenecks. In addition, the newly upgraded FLASHLINK intelligent disk-controller-DPU collaboration algorithm enables over 100 million IOPS and extremely low, 0.03 ms latency.

Huawei says its new storage solution offers “extreme resilience” thanks to its SmartMatrix full-mesh architecture which allows the storage to tolerate the failure of up to seven out of eight controller enclosures without service interruption and delivers 99.99999% system reliability. It also reportedly achieves a 99.99% ransomware detection rate and ensures 100% data availability after recovery using intelligent snapshot technologies.

OceanStor Dorado's native unified storage architecture supports various applications such as databases, file systems, and container storage, and its Data Management Engine (DME) uses AI to “improve O&M efficiency fivefold” by proactively detecting and addressing anomalies.

Huawei says its data storage products are currently deployed by more than 26,000 customers globally, including 53 of the top 100 banks.

In its keynote coverage, Blocks & Files reported Yang Chaobin, Director of the Board and President of ICT Products & Solutions, touched on the challenges Huawei faces as a Chinese company.

“We have a lot of v6 customers that have been looking forward to seeing our next generation. Because of the American sanctions, we have a lot of limitations politically, so now we are gradually trying to recover from a lot of those difficulties, and our customers are looking for that,” he said.