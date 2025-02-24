DALL-E 3 is one of the most advanced AI image generators, capable of creating realistic images based on simple text prompts.

The text-to-image tool was developed by OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT. Simple yet powerful, DALL-E 3 can process detailed written descriptions and generate matching images in a range of styles, including illustrations.

Trained on millions of existing images, DALL-E 3 is improving all the time. Read on to find out how you can use it.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is DALL-E 3?

DALL-E launched in January 2021. It was the first AI-powered text-to-image tool to gain widespread attention. Developed by OpenAI, the model uses deep learning to convert written descriptions into visual assets.

Announced in September 2023, DALL-E 3 is the most advanced version to date. Trained on a huge dataset of images and text descriptions, it’s capable of understanding complex natural language prompts with greater accuracy than previous generations, allowing even complete beginners to produce vivid, detailed images using the tool.

Integrated into ChatGPT, DALL-E 3 is able to generate images at higher resolutions than before. It can also understand and replicate a range of aesthetic styles. Users can selectively edit and refine images by fine-tuning their text instructions.

What can you use DALL-E 3 for?

DALL-E 3 makes it easy to generate images based on text-based descriptions written in natural language. It’s a useful tool for creatives to quickly explore and experiment with visual concepts. It also allows users without design skills to easily create graphics.

Image prompts can be as straightforward or as complex as you like. DALL-E 3 is capable of following details with a good degree of accuracy. DALL-E 3 can also create images in a range of styles, including photorealistic, illustrated, watercolor and line art.

ChatGPT suggests using the following basic structure for image prompts with DALL-E 3: subject + environment/background + style + mood/lighting + specific details.

The resulting images can be used for everything from movie posters and brand logos to tattoo designs and printable graphic artwork.

What can’t you use DALL-E 3 for?

DALL-E 3 has a number of content limitations, most of which are for legal reasons. It can’t be used to generate images of copyrighted characters, content or logos. It also can’t be used to replicate the signature style of a living artist.

Naturally, DALL-E 3 prohibits the creation of inappropriate content, including explicit or violent imagery.

DALL-E 3 also can’t be used to produce misleading imagery, nor will it generate images of private individuals. If you ask it to create an image of a celebrity, it will offer an image “inspired by” their likeness.

Beyond these restrictions, DALL-E 3 can only produce still images, with no capacity to create videos. It can’t be used to generate very high resolution images, either. Image dimensions are limited to the following:

1024 × 1024 pixels (square)

1792 × 1024 pixels (portrait)

1024 × 1792 pixels (landscape)

DALL-E 3 also can’t be used to produce images in large batches. It can generate up to four images at a time.

How much does DALL-E 3 cost?

You can access DALL-E 3 for free through the Image Creator tool in Microsoft Designer, an online platform. You get 15 complimentary credits per month. Each image that you generate uses one credit.

For more credits, you’ll need to take out one of the following plans:

Microsoft 365 Personal : $9.99 / £8.49 / AU$16 per month or $99.99 / £84.99 / AU$159 per year

: $9.99 / £8.49 / AU$16 per month or $99.99 / £84.99 / AU$159 per year Microsoft365 Family : $12.99 / £10.49 / AU$18 per month or $129.99 / £104.99 / AU$179 per year

: $12.99 / £10.49 / AU$18 per month or $129.99 / £104.99 / AU$179 per year Copilot Pro: $20 / £19 / AU$33 per month

Alternatively, you can use DALL-E 3 through ChatGPT with a ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20 / £19 /AU$33 a month. You can also use it with a free ChatGPT account, although the number of images you can create per day is limited to about 3.

Where can you use DALL-E 3?

There are two ways to use DALL-E 3. The first is through ChatGPT. You can access it on the web, via the desktop app for macOS and Windows, or through the smartphone app for Android and iOS. With a ChatGPT Plus subscription, simply enter your request like any other text prompt in the dialogue box and ChatGPT will generate an image using DALL-E 3, or you can select DALL-E in the menu at the top left of the web interface.

Alternatively, you can use DALL-E 3 through the Image Creator tool in Microsoft Designer. This is a web-based tool. Enter your text-based description, select the desired output size and hit generate.

Is DALL-E 3 any good?

DALL-E 3 is one of the most user-friendly AI text-to-image generators you'll find. Creating and editing images is as simple as entering text prompts through its intuitive web-based interface.

We compared DALL-E 3 to Midjourney on TechRadar and while our writer praised the vivid quality of images generated by DALL-E 3, an aesthetic which lends itself well to visual storytelling, he didn't think it was as good as Midjourney at creating realistic images.

With DALL-E 3 you also get just one image per prompt, while Midjourney gives you four to choose from. That said, DALL-E 3 is a highly commended AI image generator and if you're already paying for a ChatGPT membership it comes as part of the package.

Use DALL-E 3 if...

You’re looking for an intuitive tool

Creating images with DALL-E 3 is as simple as typing word prompts into a text box, using either ChatGPT Plus or Microsoft’s free Image Creator. You can choose different output sizes and selectively edit the results on both platforms.

You need accurate text in your images

DALL-E 3 is effective at processing complex natural language prompts. It’s notably better than other AI image generators at rendering accurate text in images, following instructions to the letter.

Don't use DALL-E 3 if...

You need photorealistic image assets

DALL-E 3 can produce vivid and dynamic images, but photorealism isn’t its strong suit: results tend to have a noticeably synthetic look. This aesthetic makes the tool more effective when tasked with creating stylized graphics, cartoons or artistic images.

You want an unlimited image editor

You can create a limited number of free images with DALL-E 3 using Microsoft Designer’s Image Creator tool. When your free credits run out, you’ll need to take out a paid plan with Microsoft or ChatGPT to access it.

