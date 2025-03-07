The ChatGPT Mac app just got a massive coding upgrade – and it’s coming to Windows soon

A huge timesaver for developers

A laptop screen showing a ChatGPT coding panel
(Image credit: OpenAI / Future)
  • ChatGPT can now automatically insert code directly into Xcode
  • That means you no longer need to copy and paste code back and forth
  • It could save developers a great amount of time in the long run

One of the main uses of ChatGPT is helping with coding and programming, and it’s one of the best AI tools for that purpose. Now, the latest version is able to generate code and add it directly into Apple’s Xcode development app in macOS without any longwinded steps. That could help make the whole process run much more smoothly than before.

In a post on X, ChatGPT developer OpenAI explained that the latest ChatGPT update features a new “Apply” button that automatically inserts the generated code into the correct location in your project. There’s also a toggle to “Auto-apply code,” which streamlines the workflow even further.

You’ve been able to spin up code in ChatGPT for a while now, which has helped make it more capable than even the best text editors for your coding needs. Yet ChatGPT has previously required you to manually copy and paste the generated output into Xcode yourself. Now, the two apps are much more tightly integrated.

ChatGPT can detect the code editing app that you’re using, whether that’s Xcode, VS Code, or something else. That allows it to automatically insert the code it creates in the right spot.

Coming to Windows soon

A developer writing code

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Elle Aon)

ChatGPT’s developer OpenAI says that these changes are coming to all desktop ChatGPT users on Mac, including those on the app’s free plan. It also sounds like these capabilities will be coming to additional apps and integrated development environments in the future, although OpenAI didn’t specifically explain which ones.

Windows users don’t need to miss out either, as OpenAI staff member Alexander Embiricos confirmed on X that this functionality will be coming to Microsoft’s operating system “soon.”

The update brings ChatGPT in line with GitHub Copilot and Xcode’s own Swift Assist tool, which is already built into the app. Swift Assist runs on Apple’s private cloud servers, and the company says that your code is not stored or used for training. That might make it a more secure option than ChatGPT if you’re concerned about your code being swept up by a third-party artificial intelligence (AI) tool.

With Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) set to open its doors in June, we could see further updates to Swift Assist at that time, and it’s a good bet that ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot will receive plenty of new features in the meantime. That means if you’re looking for an AI coding assistant, you’ve got plenty of options.

Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech.

