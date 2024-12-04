New Batman fan film is made entirely with AI, and you won’t believe how good it is

AI video generation has come a long way since we saw the first demos of OpenAI’s Sora way back in February. Despite it being recently leaked for a few hours, we’re still waiting for Sora to be released to the public. Still, a lot of other apps have emerged, filled the void since then, and are actually delivering on the promise of delivering a fully AI-generated movie.

The most recent video to knock our socks off has been a 10-minute Batman fan film created entirely in AI. While it’s obviously taken its visual cues from the 2022 The Batman movie, it’s incredibly realistic. The fact that it’s now possible for a fan to make their own great-looking Batman movie using AI tools that are available to everyone will leave many people questioning how long it will be before actors, movie sets, and film production crews become a thing of the past.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves; we’re a long, long way from that yet, and a lot of the creatives currently involved in producing AI movies see AI as just another tool that is going to be utilized in current movie production, rather than something that replaces it.

But the point is, we’re now at the stage where pretty much anybody can produce watchable 10-minute fan films, and I feel like we’ve reached a kind of milestone in the process.

Meet your bad guy. (Image credit: kavan-the-kid/DC)

The film was posted on Reddit by user kavan-the-kid, who lists the tools he used to produce it as KLING AI, Hailuo AI, Runway Act-One, Midjourney, Topaz Labs AI, Lima Dream Machine, Eleven Labs, Magnific, Blender, Character Creator 4, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Photoshop and Davinci Resolve.

Kavan-the-kid said it took just 3 weeks to produce the movie, and when asked about his production process, he replied, “Started in Midjourney, then AI video tools like KLING AI, MiniMax and Runway Act-One. Cloned the voices in Eleven Labs. Topaz for upscaling.” Reddit users responded with phrases like “mind blowing,” “amazing,” and “impressive."

If you find the Batman fan movie inspiring and want to get into producing your own AI fan films, you might like to start with our roundup of the best AI image generators and take it from there.

