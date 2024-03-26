Sigma unveils a killer portrait lens for Sony and Panasonic cameras with a tempting price tag

Sigma has unveiled its latest prime lens available in Sony E-mount and L-mount and it looks like a stellar lens for portraiture; the 50mm F1.2 DG DN Art.

Directly compatible with cameras like the Sony A7R V, and L-Mount cameras like Sigma's own FP-L, the new Leica SL3 plus Panasonic full-frame mirrorless cameras like the S5 II, the 50mm F1.2 promises excellent portraiture characteristics such as rounded bokeh and shallow depth of field, especially at its particularly wide f/1.2 aperture.

Sigma says the 50mm F1.2 is its first-ever lens with thirteen blade aperture, able to create the round bokeh keenly sought by portrait photographers with a keen eye for detail.

What's even better is that Sigma's new lens costs almost half that of proprietary Sigma and Panasonic lenses and you could get four of the Sigma to a single Leica-branded alternative, with change left over – its list price is £1,299 (we'll update this article with US and Australia pricing).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sigma) (Image credit: Sigma) (Image credit: Sigma)

A nifty fifty is your classic portraiture lens, but we've come a long way from the cheap and cheerful $100 50mm f/1.8's that we'd typically recommend to beginner photographers as a second lens after your standard bundled kit lens.

Sigma's new 50mm F1.2 is a different proposition to cheap 50mm's: it's heavier (26.3 oz / 745g), larger, optically complex and destined for the kit bags of professional portrait photographers, thanks to its particularly large f/1.2 maximum aperture and thirteen diaphragm blades that create a rounded aperture when wide open.

It rivals Sony’s own pricier 50mm f/1.2 lens and could become one of the best Sony lenses especially for weddings and portraits, boasting other features such as a dual linear floating autofocus system for fast, quiet and precise focus and a weather resistant build.

Filmmakers should appreciate the lens' minimal focus breathing and clicked aperture control ring, while Sigma says the 50mm F1.2 has outstanding sharpness across the entire image area, whatever the aperture, and excellent control over all lens distortions. Put simply, the 50mm F1.2 promises to be an all-round excellent lens that takes Sigma's range of Art lenses to a new level, and its sales start date is April 18.

The Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN Art lens in the hand. (Image credit: Sigma)