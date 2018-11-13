Virgin Mobile's Black Friday SIM only deals start from £9 a month for some big data

Phone contracts are expensive these days, we're all aware of it and that's why so many people are now buying their handsets and SIM separately so they can save overall. Trying to find the perfect SIM only deal can be tricky though, but Virgin Mobile has swooped in to save the day with some Black Friday deals on SIMO.

Starting at the cheaper end, they have a SIM only deal for just £9 a month which will get you 5GB of data. This isn't enough to go crazy with your internet use but it is more than ample for the average phone user.

If you need a bit more on the data front though they have you covered too, and that's where we think its Black Friday offerings get really interesting. Its 24GB of data plan for £15 a month is the plan that really impresses - nobody else is doing that much data for such small monthly bills at the moment. And if you're powering through your monthly data at high speeds they even have you covered with a 45GB of data plan for £18 a month.

Black Friday SIM only deals - Virgin's plans in full:

Virgin Mobile SIMO with 5GB of data | 2500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £13 £9pm

If you've wanted to get a SIM only but you weren't quite convinced by the prices then we think these Virgin deals might change your mind. With 5GB of data for £9. this is one of the best SIM only deals for under a tenner a month.

View Deal

Virgin Mobile SIMO with 8GB 24GB of data | 2500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £15pm

Maybe that 5GB of data wasn't quite enough for you, we understand. Here you can get 24GB of data and only pay a fiver a month more than the deal above, that's not bad bang for your buck and is more than enough for most phone users.

View Deal

Virgin Mobile SIMO with 15GB 45GB of data | 5000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £18pm

45GB of data should be more than enough to get you through all of your streaming and data usage that you will be doing in a month. But wait before you click...Three is doing a monumental 100GB for just two quid a month more - our favourite SIM only deal ever!

View Deal

Today's other best SIM only deals in the UK: