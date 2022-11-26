The best Black Friday antivirus deal ever? Get Norton 360 deluxe for free with Microsoft 365

We’ve spotted what could be the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday antivirus deal to date. The popular Microsoft 365 suite bundled with Norton Deluxe 360 security software (opens in new tab), at a massive 74% discount over on Amazon at only £46.99. The offer is available for UK and US users (about $46.99 but you will have to pay for delivery and taxes depending on where you live in the USA).

This deal gives you access to the entire Microsoft 365 software suite, including Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and tools like OneNote and Microsoft Editor, on top of 1TB of cloud storage per user (you get six users in all).

That alone would be worth the asking price, but you also get one year subscription to either Norton 360 Deluxe or McAfee Total Protection, worth approximately £25 or £50 depending on which you choose.

The quirk here is that with this deal, the more you add, the cheaper it becomes. We’ve found the price lowers when you select the ‘multiple users’ option, which lets you have up to six users across five devices. What’s more, not only does it knock the price down by adding in the security software, you also get an additional three extra months of Microsoft 365.

A note on the security software itself, we’d recommend opting for Norton 360 Deluxe. There’s not a lot between the two security suites, but Norton does give you full access to its built-in VPN, which is limited on McAfee unless you auto-renew, and 50GB of cloud backup, which is a nice extra.

