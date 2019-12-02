PS4 and PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deals 2019: the best bundles live today

If you're looking for the best PS4 and PS4 Pro bundle prices on Cyber Monday your search is over. Sony's super-popular console is always a key highlight of our Cyber Monday deals roundups and these are the best prices we've seen all year. We expect most of these deals to sell out soon or for the prices to shoot back up though, so now is the time to strike.

Despite being originally released six years ago, the PS4 is still massively popular, and with good reason. There's a stellar gaming lineup, a mid-generation 4K upgrade with the PS4 Pro and near-constant slew of fresh game releases, making Sony's console hard to topple.

But if you've somehow made it this far without a PS4, or are looking to upgrade to the world of HDR 4K gaming via a cheap PS4 Pro deal then Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to take advantage of arguably the best prices of the year.

Before parting with your hard-earned cash, consider that 2020 is more than likely going to see the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett going head to head for a place under your TV. So interest in the current-gen consoles won't be anywhere near as high in the next year, especially if Sony and Microsoft do the right thing and make both of the next-gen consoles fully backwards-compatible.

It means if you're not desperate for a PS4 right now, holding out another year may actually reap you an absolutely ridiculous discount. But if you're ready to invest now and don't want to miss out on some of the big releases between now and the end of 2020 (plus the huge collection of fantastic exclusives already released), here are the best Cyber Monday PS4 deals on the console, accessories, games and more.

Top 5 Cyber Monday PS4 deals right now

PS4 Cyber Monday console deals

US

500GB PS4 Slim | 3 games: $216 at Amazon

So many Cyber Monday PS4 deals have sold out already, it's incredibly slim pickings out there, with many prices for the console along rocketing back up awfully close to $300 at some scrupulous stores. We're liking this one though as it comes with amazing games in Horizon Zero: Dawn Complete Edition, the Last of Us: Remastered and Uncharted 4.

PS4 Pro bundle | $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

This is the one to get at the same price (and sans the game) if you can't find the CoD bundled version in stock. It's still an amazing deal. also available at Best Buy for the same price.View Deal

UK

FREE PS4 and COD: Modern Warfare with Sony phones

From October 25, pick up the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia 10 or Xperia L3 at Carphone Warehouse and bag yourself a free 500GB PS4 and copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - freebies worth £249.99! While stocks last.

PS4 500GB Console with Death Stranding and Marvel's Spider-Man | £199.99 at Very

This is arguably the best PS4 500GB bundle offer we'll see all Black Friday. Not only do you get the console but you also get two Sony exclusives - all for less than £200.

PS4 500GB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle | Marvel's Spider-Man | £199.99 at Very

This is an absolute cracking bundle from Very that sees you getting a PS4 console, the new Call of Duty AND Spider-Man all for just £200. Grab it while you can!View Deal

FIFA 20 500GB PS4 Bundle | £199 at Amazon

PS4 500GB FIFA 20 Bundle | Marvel's Spider-Man | £199.99 at Very

This is an absolute cracking bundle from Very that sees you getting a PS4 console, FIFA 20 AND Spider-Man all for just £200. Grab it while you can!View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle | £199 at Game

We haven't seen many good deals on PS4 bundles, but Game is offering the regular PS4 with the recently released Modern Warfare for £100 off, and because it's Game, you also get a couple of months of Now TV as an extra incentive. View Deal

Sony PS4 bundle | 500GB | Free Game | Blu-ray | DualShock Controller: £269.97 £219.99 at Argos

This Argos bundle isn't afraid to give the goods. For £219 you get a 500GB PS4 console with a DualShock 4 controller and a choice of both a free Blu-ray movie and an AAA PS4 game, with Marvel's Spider-Man and Death Stranding available to include.View Deal

PS4 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | DualShock 4 controller | £219 at Currys

Typically a PS4 would set you back around £250, so to get the 500GB console with the new Call of Duty and an extra controller for under £250 is a great bargain.View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £50 off this bundle, which means you're essentially getting the newly released FIFA20 for free. You get the console with a Jet Black color scheme and a matching controller, the game on Blu-ray, FIFA Ultimate Team Bonus Content, and a free 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus.

PS4 Pro and Death Stranding Bundle | £299 at Currys

You can pick up a PS4 Pro with the newly released Death Stranding for just £299 Currys. It's a bargain for those looking to pick up Kojima's brand new title.View Deal

PS4 Pro Death Stranding Bundle | Limited Edition | £329.99 at Game

This limited edition bundle from Game includes the Death Stranding PS4 Pro and controller alongside the game itself, all for just £329. View Deal

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £329 £299 at Currys

You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game.

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £299 at Currys

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this similar bundle offering FIFA 20 in place of COD. You're getting a slightly cheaper game included in this bundle, so the value isn't so high - but if it's the game you'd prefer to play then this is the best price by some distance.

PS4 Pro | Death Stranding | Now TV pass | £299 at Game

This PS4 Pro bundle has just come down £50 and it has a brand new game too. It also comes with a two-month pass for Now TV's entertainment channels too which is worth around £18. You can pick up this bundle with the white PS4 Pro for the same price at Amazon that swaps the Now TV Pass for an exclusive game sleeve.

PS4 Pro | Fortnite DLC | headset | 12-month PlayStation Plus pass | Now TV Pass | £299 at Game

Game has really packed out this Ps4 Pro bundle with some quality extras. While you don't get any full games directly with this offer, the 12-month pass for PS Plus will allow you to download free games each month.

White PS4 Pro | God of War | £319.98 at ebuyer

If you're searching for one of those elusive white PS4 Pro models, this could be the bundle for you. It's coming in more expensive than the bundles that feature newer games, so this really is one you'll be buying for the rarer console colour.

PS4 White Pro Console with Marvel's Spider-Man | £299.99 at Very

Prefer a white PS4 Pro console? Then you may be better picking up this bundle from Very that includes the PS4 Pro and Spider-Man for less than £300. You can also add optional extras.View Deal

PS4 Cyber Monday controller deals

US

PS4 Controller - various colors | $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends pop over - and saving yourself $21 is always good.

PS4 controller - various colors | $59.99 $38.99 at Walmart

Walmart has also slashed the price of its Dualshock 4 controllers to match Amazon, and there's a range of color options for you to choose from. We personally have our eyes on the Blue Camo.

DualShock 4 Controllers: $64.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Whether you want to get a few extra controllers for your console or want a DualShock 4 for PC or mobile, this deal makes all of them more affordable. A huge assortment of colors and designs are on sale.

Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 Controller Bundle | $38.99 at Amazon

Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 Controller Bundle: $38.99 at Walmart

UK

DualShock 4 - various colours | £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

There's not many DualShock 4 deals in the UK, but this one is by far the best. Not only is the DualShock 4 in a variety of colours available for the cheapest price at Currys, but you also get six months of Spotify thrown in as well!

PS4 Cyber Monday PS Plus deals

US

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $40 is a rare sight to behold, but thanks to CDKeys that's exactly the deal you can pick up today. PlayStation Plus provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection. You'll also get exclusive discounts on PS4 games across the PS Store as well.

UK

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £34.85 at ShopTo

Save on 12 months of PlayStation Plus with this fantastic Cyber Monday deal. PS Plus gets you online, allowing you to play with friends online, while also providing you with free games every month - and it's not been this cheap in a long time.

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £34.99 at CDKeys

If the above deal sells out, you can still save over £10 with this 12 month subscription code if you're in the UK. That means you're getting roughly two free months of PS Plus for your money!

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Cyber Monday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. You can save more than £10 on 12 months, meaning you won't have to worry about it again for a whole year. PS Plus stacks too, remember, so it'll add the time on to your current membership.

PS4 Cyber Monday PSVR deals

US

Playstation VR | Blood & Truth/Everybody's Golf | $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This deal will get you a PlayStation VR setup, including the Move motion controllers. It'll also get you a copy of Everybody's Golf VR for some casual fun, and Blood & Truth for more intense VR gaming.

UK

PlayStation VR Mega Pack | five games | Plus Everybody's Golf | £309.99 at Very

For the best of both worlds in the previous two bundles, you can also find the original PSVR Mega Pack with Everybody's Golf thrown in on top. The game by itself will set you back £25 so you're saving an extra few quid if you're excited for virtual golfing!

PlayStation VR Starter Pack with Everybodys Golf VR | £189.99 at Very

PS4 Cyber Monday game deals

US

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe Edition | PS4 | $69.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Borderlands 3: PS4 | $59.99 $30 at Amazon

Kingdom Hearts 3 | PS4 | $39.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

The Outer Worlds | PS4 | $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Need For Speed Heat | PS4 | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Marvel's Spider-Man | PS4 | $39.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 | PS4 | $59.99 $12 at Amazon

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | PS4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PS4 | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 on one of the best - and hardest - games of the year. If you love a challenge then Sekiro could be for you, but remember money can't buy patience.

Sonic Team Racing: $39.99 $20 at Walmart

Looking for a fun kart racer without a famous plumber for a change? Then get a piece of this half-price discount at Walmart. Sonic and friends are back for another super colorful dose of multiplayer or solo kart racing with new weapons and team-tactics to enjoy. Also available for the same price on Xbox One.

Shenmue III | PS4 | $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Red Dead Redemption 2: PS4 | $40 $24.99 at Best Buy

The Last of Us Remastered: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

One of the most popular PS3 games of all time was swiftly remastered for PS4, and now you can play it for super cheap. A sequel is just around the corner too, so now is the perfect time to get on board with the franchise.

Nioh: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

If you like Dark Souls-style games, then Nioh is a gem you may have missed - but thankfully you can grab it for less than $10 now! Bear in mind, PlayStation Plus subscribers can pick this game up for free until December 3, so don't buy it if you don't need to.

God of War 2018: $19.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

View Deal

UK

Days Gone with Limited Edition SteelBook | PS4 | £47.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | PS4 | £46.99 £38.99 at Very

Days Gone | PS4 | £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

Sony exclusive Days Gone is currently £15 off at Curry, making the game less than £30. Considering it only released this year, that's pretty good going.

Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy | PS4 | £19.99 at Currys

Spyro Trilogy Reignited Trilogy | PS4 | £19.99 at Currys

Need For Speed Heat | PS4 | £48 £37.99 at Amazon

FIFA 20 | PS4 | £47.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Anthem | £29.99 £4.97 at Currys

Spider-Man | PS4: £29.99 now £13.99 at Argos

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4 | £50 £40 at Tesco

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos this Cyber Monday. The games on offer include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more.

The Outer Worlds | PS4 | Digital Download | £49.99 £37.49 at PlayStation

The Outer Worlds only released in October, so to grab the game for less than £40 is pretty good - plus, you save a tenner in the process. Bargain.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) | PS4 |Operator Enhanced Edition | Digital Download | £84.99 £67.99 at PlayStation

If you're a big Call of Duty fan and want the game along with some digital in-game items and 3,000 Call of Duty Points, then this deal is your best bet - saving you just under £20.

Borderlands 3 | PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £34.99 at PlayStation

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £74.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

If you're a big Borderlands fan then you may want to pick up the deluxe edition, which is 36% off right now and includes a bunch of cosmetic and weapon packs.

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £104.99 £64.99 at PlayStation

If you're an even bigger Borderlands 3 fan then you'll be happy to know you can save £40 on the super deluxe edition. You're almost taking it down the the usual price of the normal edition except you get cosmetic packs and the season pass.

The Sims 4 | PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £8.99 at PlayStation

The Sims 4 Bundle | PS4 | Digital Download | Cats and Dogs | Parenthood | Toddler Stuff | £39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation

There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.

The Sims 4 Bundle | PS4 | Digital Download | Get to Work | Dine Out | Cool Kitchen Stuff| £39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation

There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.

The Sims 4 Bundle | PS4 | Digital Download | Vampires | City Living | Vintage Glamour | £39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation

There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £17.49 at PlayStation

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £38.99 at PlayStation

Save 35% on one of the best - and hardest - games of the year. That equates to just over £20 off.

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PS4 | Digital Download | £44.99 £15.99 at PlayStation

We think Resident Evil 2 Remake is one of the best games of the year and, with 64% off, it just got even better for Cyber Monday.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

The Witcher 3 is a true modern classic RPG. If you haven't played it yet, and want to catch up before the TV show, then this offer from Sony is a must.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission | PSVR | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

Astro Bot is one of our favorite PSVR games so we think that 62% off on the title is an absolute bargain for those with a PSVR headset.

FIFA 20 | PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £39.99 at PlayStation

FIFA 20 has dropped to its lowest price yet, and it's from Sony's own PlayStation Store. It's the lowest price we've seen for the game so far and it gets you the standard version of the game for under £40. That's quite impressive considering the game is only a couple of months old.

FIFA 20 Champions Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £79.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

Want a little added extra with your copy of FIFA 20? If you buy the Champions Edition you'll get 10 weeks of FIFA Ultimate Team packs alongside the normal copy of the game, and there are a few other added extras too.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition | PS4 | Digital Download | £89.99 £49.99 at PlayStation

Was the Champions Edition not enough for you? Spend a couple of quid extra and you'll get yourself double the amount of FIFA Ultimate Team packs. That's two a week for the 10 week period, and it's a remarkably discount for this top bundle.

FIFA 20 | PS4 | £49.99 £36.99 at Very

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 | PS4 | £9.97 at John Lewis

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 | PS4 | Limited Amazon Edition | £22.99 £15.49 at Amazon

You're not going to get this limited edition version of The Division 2 anywhere else. This edition includes both the main game and the first responder pack, all for under £20.

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.99 at Amazon

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is one of the best horror games in years. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon is a decent buy.

PS4 Cyber Monday gaming headset deals

US

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset | PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Green | $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Razer Nari Wireless gaming headset: PS4 and PC | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset | PS4 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Looking for a solid PS4 headset that won't cost you the earth? Then the Gold Wireless may be for you and, with over $30 off its RRP, now is a great time to pick one up.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: $99.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

If you want one gaming headset for all your needs, the Kraken Tournament Edition works with computers, consoles, mobile devices, and even the Nintendo Switch. It also has a USB audio controller to offer THX virtual surround sound.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro: $179.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

The Arctis Pro is a great gaming headset with clean, powerful audio and an excellent microphone. It also has a study design that rests comfortable on your head using a ski-band suspension system.

Steelseries Arctis 7 headset | White | £149.99 £199.89 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Flight gaming headset | PS4 and PC | $139.99 $118.99 at Amazon

Sony Gold headsets: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

UK

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 PS4 Headset: £219.99 £99.99 at Argos

Supremely comfortable (according to our reviewer) and with great sound, this PS4/PC headset is amazing value on Black Friday at less than half price. It features gel-filled memory foam, which Turtle Beach claims will help you keep your cool in stressful moments. We're not so sure about that, but it certainly feels good, and the X Surround Sound tech brings your games to life.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset | PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch | Green | £99.99 £79.95 at Amazon

Steelseries Arctis 7 headset | £159.99 £104.99 at Argos

The Arctis 7 is supremely comfortable wireless gaming headset that's almost infinitely adjustable, and our reviewer found he could happily wear it all day. That's good to know, because with sound quality like this, you'll want to do exactly that. Argos has cut £55 off for Black Friday, making it a great buy,

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset | £59.99 £29.99 at Argos

Another brilliant gaming headset deal from Argos this Black Friday. This wired set is perfect for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and when testing it, our reviewer was particularly impressed by the quality of its microphone pickup. It's an absolute steal at a whisker under £30.

SteelSeries Arctis 1X headset | £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

This gaming headset offers great sound quality, and is compatible with all gaming systems thanks to the trusty 3.5mm jack. In our tests we were impressed by its quality and low-key looks, and with a third off at Argos this Black Friday, it looks and sounds mighty tempting.

