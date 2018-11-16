O2 quadruples its data on select top-tier mobile phone deals for Black Friday

Trying to buy a newly released flagship phone can be hard - and expensive. There's a constant battle between getting the lowest price with the highest amount of data possible, but there's usually a compromise to be made. Well, O2 has helped out by quadrupling the data on a number of its contracts as part of this year's Black Friday deals making those costs seem a little more worthwhile.

There's a tasty selection of high-end flagships including the Samsung S9 and Huawei P20 Pro. Want something even newer? Then you'll be excited to see the iPhone XR, Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T also included. Oh, and did we mention that all of these contracts are being sold via Mobiles.co.uk so you can use our exclusive 10OFF code to save £10 off the upfront cost, too (except on the XR, unfortunately)?

Most of the contracts offer 16GB of data. All of the deals are shown below so scroll through and see which ones work for you. If none of these take your fancy but your committed to an O2 contract then check out our best O2 phone deals page.

O2 phone deals - quad data discounts in full:

iPhone XR | £210 upfront | 4GB 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

Apple released four new models this year, ranging from affordable to seriously spectacular in spend. This model is the lowest cost of all of them, giving you a mixture of high specs and a less scary price tag. Total cost over 24 months is £1074

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

Samsung Galaxy S9 has been a stand out phone this year and there are a lot of great deals going around. O2 is fighting its way up the charts with this massive data package for Samsung's newest Galaxy S. Total cost over 24 months is £760

Huawei P20 Pro | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

Huawei has made a big impression in the last couple of months and the P20 Pro is no exception, in fact we loved the phone so much we gave it our Phone of the Year award. Total cost over 24 months is £785

Google Pixel 3 | £240 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

The Google Pixel 2 had one of the best camera of 2017 and now the Pixel 3 has one of the best camera of 2018. Google strives to bring you picture perfect quality and a powerful processor and screen to work with it. Total cost over 24 months is £960

OnePlus 6T | £140 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

The OnePlus 6T is a new player to the game and yet despite it matching a lot of the other flagships out there for specs and features, it is one of the cheapest phones in this list. Total cost over 24 months is £788

iPhone 8 | £150 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

The iPhone 8 may have come out last year but that doesn't mean it can't compete. Even now it holds up as one of the best phones available and is now more affordable than Apple's newer products. Total cost over 24 months is £870

iPhone 7 | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

We've covered all the new and shiny devices but the big issue with all of them is the price tag. This iPhone 7 deal comes in £100 cheaper over the two years than tits successor and is still a great phone. Total cost over 24 months is £738

Why should I go for an O2 phone deal?

O2 has been a standout network in the UK for a while now. It is best known for its Priority reward giveaways (free coffee, anyone?) and strong network coverage across the country and not to mention it tends to offer some of the best phone deals out there.