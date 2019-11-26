Get the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for $100 off with this Amazon Black Friday deal

Looking for tablets outside the realm of the iPad? Samsung’s Android-running tablets are frequently our favorites, and several are on sale this Black Friday season.

The star of the show is the new 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, which packs both extra storage (a baseline 128GB) and refined DeX functionality to simulate a desktop experience.

As befits a device competing with the iPad Pro, the Tab S6 has a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display, quad speakers, an included S Pen stylus and improved (optional) kickstand and keyboard combo, the latter of which now has a long-desired touchpad.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch 128GB $649 $549 on Amazon

The newest Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 boasts a more refined two-part kickstand and keyboard that now packs a touchpad (both sold separately) and included S Pen stylus. Get the tablet for 15% off with this Black Friday deal.View Deal

If you don’t mind forgoing some of the newer toys and trinkets, the older Galaxy Tab S4 has nearly all the shine and even more money off the pricetag with this set of deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch 64GB $649 $449 on Amazon

While it's a bit less advanced than its successor (and half the storage), the Galaxy Tab S4 is still a formidable tablet that's a whopping 31% off list price for Black Friday. View Deal

Finally, if you’re hunting for a more affordable tablet option, the Black Friday deals include discounts on the lower-priced Galaxy Tab A, both in 8-inch and 10.1-inch models are on sale with great discounts.

While their 1,280 x 800 screens aren't as high resolution as their fancier siblings, these tablets are great for binging media and scrolling the web. Their 32GB baseline storage isn't much, but a microSD port can expand that up to 512GB.

