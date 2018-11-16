Get a year of Norton Antivirus for just £8.88 - but only for 24 hours from Amazon

It's easy to feel like Black Friday is all about those phone deals, laptops and TVs, but did you ever think you could save money on your cyber security? Well yes you can - Amazon.co.uk is offering up a juicy Black Friday deal on Norton antivirus software so you can stay protected.

Amazon has slashed the price on two of Norton's annual packages. Norton Antivirus Standard protects you from viruses, scams, phishing attempts and a number of other serious cyber risks. But here's the kicker - you only have to pay £8.88 for the whole year. That works out at roughly 75p a month, and if that's not a bargain then we don't know what is!

The other, more beefed up package is Norton Antivirus Deluxe - and we reckon it's even better value. Here you're getting all the same features as Basic but you can add protection to two other devices on top of your PC. These could be Macs, tablets or phones so choose the three things which are most important to you and your household. With these additional features comes a higher price tag of £13.64 for the year, but that's a saving of 66% on the original price.

In each case, you'll be sent the activation code by post. But remember, you do only have until midnight tonight to cash in on these deals from Amazon.co.uk or earlier if stocks go too fast. So act fast and get yourself safe online for cheap.

