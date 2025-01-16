This budget turntable and wireless stereo speakers combo looks like a vinyl beginner's dream

Turntable with Bluetooth streaming output

Dual 50W wireless speakers with multiple inputs

£299 (about £366 / AU$588) – US and Aus pricing not confirmed

If you're looking for an affordable all-in-one turntable system, MIXX may have just the thing. Its new Analog System 5 is a Bluetooth turntable with powerful wireless speakers included, and a decently low price.

The system is built around a turntable with an aluminum tonearm and an Audio-Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge, and it's bundled with a pair of 50W speakers.

Because it's Bluetooth, you can also stream to other speakers or to a set of Bluetooth headphones. And the speakers are also designed to be used with other inputs for maximum musical mileage.

(Image credit: MIXX)

MIXX Analog System 5: key features and pricing

The belt-driven turntable plays both 33 and 45rpm records, and it also has a pitch control for extra speed adjustment – something you don't usually see in affordable all-in-ones. If the quality holds up, this really could rival the best turntables for those getting into the hobby, because it's such a simple and tempting package.

The speakers are Bluetooth and also have line-in, optical, coaxial and USB inputs. That's handy if you're short of space: the same speakers can stream from your smartphone or get audio from other sources as well as playing your vinyl records.

There are two color options here, white or black, and the UK and Ireland prices are £299 and €299 respectively. You can buy now from Amazon in the UK and Harvey Norman in Ireland, or directly from MIXX.

This record player set will also come to the US and Australia, but pricing and exact availability hasn't yet been confirmed – but we'll update you when we've got it.

