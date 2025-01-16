This budget turntable and wireless stereo speakers combo looks like a vinyl beginner's dream
Take your music to the max with this all-in-one from MIXX
- Turntable with Bluetooth streaming output
- Dual 50W wireless speakers with multiple inputs
- £299 (about £366 / AU$588) – US and Aus pricing not confirmed
If you're looking for an affordable all-in-one turntable system, MIXX may have just the thing. Its new Analog System 5 is a Bluetooth turntable with powerful wireless speakers included, and a decently low price.
The system is built around a turntable with an aluminum tonearm and an Audio-Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge, and it's bundled with a pair of 50W speakers.
Because it's Bluetooth, you can also stream to other speakers or to a set of Bluetooth headphones. And the speakers are also designed to be used with other inputs for maximum musical mileage.
MIXX Analog System 5: key features and pricing
The belt-driven turntable plays both 33 and 45rpm records, and it also has a pitch control for extra speed adjustment – something you don't usually see in affordable all-in-ones. If the quality holds up, this really could rival the best turntables for those getting into the hobby, because it's such a simple and tempting package.
The speakers are Bluetooth and also have line-in, optical, coaxial and USB inputs. That's handy if you're short of space: the same speakers can stream from your smartphone or get audio from other sources as well as playing your vinyl records.
There are two color options here, white or black, and the UK and Ireland prices are £299 and €299 respectively. You can buy now from Amazon in the UK and Harvey Norman in Ireland, or directly from MIXX.
This record player set will also come to the US and Australia, but pricing and exact availability hasn't yet been confirmed – but we'll update you when we've got it.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
- The best wireless headphones
- The best Bluetooth speakers
- Our favorite singles-spinners: the best turntables
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.