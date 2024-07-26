Traditional hi-fi speakers aren't a dying breed, and Sonus Faber's elite new bookshelf speakers mix in smart sustainable materials to prove it
Sonus Faber's stunning speakers are more sustainable than ever
While smart speakers tend to get most media attention, serious audio aficionados continue to flock to traditional speakers instead – and there's a new version of some of the most desirable pairs, the Sonus Faber Concertino. The new model, the Concertino G4, offers a typically impressive audio performance but the speaker pair is interesting for other reasons too: they're made from cutting-edge materials, but chosen with sustainability in mind.
The key material here is cork, which has been used in previous Concertino generations. But for this new generation the cork has now been paired with a mid-woofer for the first time, delivering what Sonus Faber says is a "significant advancement in sound quality" by limiting internal resonance and reducing the need for additional in-cabinet damping.
Concertino G4: key features
The side walls of the speakers are made from solid walnut with ribbed surfaces for structural integrity without internal bracing. The cork and front baffle are covered in recycled leather and plant-based leather alternative, and the leather alternative is a coated textile fabric made from by-products of oranges and cactuses to make it both sustainable and vegan.
The G4 speakers are made with a 1"-inch silk dome tweeter and a 5" long-throw paper pulp mid-woofer, and there's a reflex duct around the back to prevent frontal turbulence. And there's a simplified Phase-Coherent crossover that Sonus faber says ensures accurate phase alignment and a more defined, three-dimensional image. The crossover point is 1,700Hz and the frequency range is 60-25,000Hz; sensitivity is 85dB, nominal impedance is 4 ohms and the recommended amp power is 30 to 150W.
The prices for the new Concertino G4 are:
- Concertino G4 (per pair): £4,248 / €4,750
- Concertino G4 stands (pair): £1,250 / €1,500
The G4 will be available from Sonus faber retailers from September 2024, and because Sonus Faber undoubtedly makes some of the best stereo speakers going (they're a little rich for our guide above, but see also the Sonus Faber Suprema) it's worth adding them to your list if you're on the lookout for a great set of more traditional passive stereo speakers.
You may also like
- Our roundup of the best wireless speakers includes the Sonus Faber Omnia
- Want something portable? See our pick of the best Bluetooth speakers
- Need more elite speaker content? I heard Magico’s big new M7 speakers and now I cannot save $560k quick enough
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.