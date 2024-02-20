Sennheiser upgrades its Accentum model while still undercutting high-end options

Sennheiser is upgrading its mid-range Accentum wireless headphones with a Plus model that introduces a couple of new features while still achieving affordability.

The cups on the Accentum Plus now have touch controls. According to the announcement, tapping and swiping on the surface lets you adjust the volume, control the media you’re listening to, or trigger transparency mode. That last one allows outside noise to leak through so you can better hear the world around you. Or if you prefer a more traditional method, the company’s Smart Control app lets you make the same adjustments. On Smart Control, Accentum Plus owners have access to a “5 Band equalizer” and Sound Personalization mode giving people the ability to create personalized audio profiles.

The other new feature is called Quick Charge which gives you “an extra five hours of listening time” after the headset is plugged in for about 10 minutes. When you have the time to fully charge the headphones, you can expect 50 hours of playtime max.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Similar to the standard Accentum model, you have hybrid ANC (active noise canceling). This time, it’s adaptive meaning the headphones will dynamically alter the level of noise canceling to better fit the environment. If you’re walking down the street and there’s construction going on, ANC will be more robust. Do keep in mind having this feature active drains the battery quickly.

Shared features

Most of what we’ve covered so far are the few differences between the Sennheiser Accentum and the Accentum Plus. Everything else is the same. For starters, each cup comes equipped with a 37mm driver capable of producing deep, bassy sounds. The headphones also have multipoint connectivity allowing you to jump between devices seamlessly via Bluetooth 5.2.

Phone calls made through the Accentum Plus will, the company claims, stay crystal clear thanks to the automatic wind-reduction feature on board. Then there’s Sennheiser’s proprietary Sidetone software, letting you tweak how much of your voice you want to hear in those calls. It can help modulate your voice. That way, you’re not speaking too loudly or quietly.

Sennheiser’s Accentum Plus are on sale right now in black and white. Both shades retail for $229.95/£199.99/€299.90. We're working on a review for these headphones. If you’re on the fence about whether or not to buy them, you can wait until then or check out TechRadar’s roundup of the best wireless headphones for 2024.