Missing Spotify's lyrics? They're coming back for free users again, with no restrictions

It was one of the biggest music streaming stories of 2024. After launching its popular real-time lyrics feature in 2020, the big green streaming machine unceremoniously stuck them behind a paywall in May 2024 (having trialed an "Enjoy lyrics on Premium" idea to certain subscribers in September 2023).

And to put it mildly, users weren't happy.

In a remarkable about-turn one can't help likening to Sonos finally apologizing for its May 7 app update, Spotify has now reinstated lyrics to its free, ad-supported tier a mere two months after taking them away.

In a statement reported by Digital Music News, Spotify said of the change: "At Spotify, we’re always testing and iterating. This means the availability of our features can vary across tiers and between markets and devices. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be expanding lyrics availability for Spotify Free users so more people can enjoy viewing more lyrics, globally".

A change would do you good…

The thing is, we assumed Spotify was taking lyrics – along with some of its other, most-loved features – to package them up and present them in a rumored incoming $5 (or £5; around AU$6) HiFi add-on tier (which I predicted would be a hit, even when Apple Music offers hi-res music within its basic tier). So, the move to reinstate them suggests that this plan has been tested and isn't happening for the time being, even though Spotify CEO Daniel Ek confirmed Supremium is coming (at some point) just last week.

When Spotify implemented the no-free-lyrics change in May, it offered free users up to three lyric lookups per month. As reported by Digital Music News, Spotify won't disclose precisely how many lyrics lookups free users now receive, but the in-app experience has changed slightly. When tapping on the lyrics preview, you now get a pop-up ad with the option to dismiss. After dismissing it, users can once again see the real-time lyrics scrolling as the track progresses.

It seems Spotify's new tactic for the time being is simply to showcase banner ads before displaying the lyrics to free users. Although it still doesn't offer hi-res audio, it remains one of the best music streaming sites owing to its sociable nature, huge catalogue of tracks, and ease of use.

