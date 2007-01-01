This is one case that you'll want sitting next to you on your desk. It's the most interesting, unique and altogether cool-looking chassis we've seen - and it wants to be, at over £200. Getting inside is simply a matter of removing the four side panels, but the drive bays are awkwardly located under the motherboard. More than one and you've got some toasty drives heating the underside of your mobo. PC Format staff
3XS Isotope IX review
It so good looking
Easy to access
Awkward drive bay positioning
Good looking costs