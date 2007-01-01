Trending
3XS Isotope IX review

More like a work of engineering art than a case

Our Verdict

Excellent looks do compromise the design

For

  • It so good looking

    Easy to access

Against

  • Awkward drive bay positioning

    Good looking costs

This is one case that you'll want sitting next to you on your desk. It's the most interesting, unique and altogether cool-looking chassis we've seen - and it wants to be, at over £200. Getting inside is simply a matter of removing the four side panels, but the drive bays are awkwardly located under the motherboard. More than one and you've got some toasty drives heating the underside of your mobo. PC Format staff