Yes, Ice-T is in Borderlands 3 - as a fluffy pink teddy bear

Borderlands 3 is a pretty big deal, so it's no surprise Gearbox managed to get a famous face (or voice) on board. That's right, the rumors were true, rapper Ice-T is in Borderlands 3.

But what badass role is the legend taking on? Perhaps a gun-toting psycho? Or a wise-cracking vault hunter? Nope, Ice-T lends his voice to a fluffy pink teddy bear called Balex (his parents couldn't decide between Barry and Alex) who is having some trouble with an ex girlfriend.

Well, we say he's a teddy bear. He's actually an AI that's been uploaded into a teddy bear by the aforementioned scorned ex.

Rumor has it

(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Rumors have been floating around since earlier this year that Ice-T would appear in Borderlands 3. Mainly because the rapper started the rumor himself on Twitter...

We don't want to spoil exactly what Balex's mission involves, but we will tell you that it is a chunky and hilarious mission that we thoroughly enjoyed.

Gamer Stuff: There’s a rumor that I’m doing a voice in Borderlands 3..... 💥💥💥 https://t.co/wBA20gS1KwMarch 28, 2019

Borderlands 3 is due for release on September 20, 2019.