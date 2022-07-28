Wix has a new AI-powered website builder editor

Audio player loading…

Wix has upgraded its website builder with the launch of a new editor offering a personalized web creation tool for each individual user.

The launch essentially sees the company combine its Wix Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) features with its classic Wix Editor, offering new themes, section layout suggestions for design optimization, as well as a faster edit tool for content management.

Wix’s classic Editor currently doesn’t utilize Artificial Intelligence, but the new editor offers AI features to guide the creation and design elements of website building.

(opens in new tab) Hostinger "free website" hosting offer: (opens in new tab) $41.88 $0

TechRadar Pro exclusive : Get everything you need to put your business online with a WordPress friendly hosting package that comes with 30GB of storage and 100GB bandwidth. Grab a full refund of $41.88/£41.88 in Amazon vouchers when you purchase Hostinger’s single shared hosting package. Terms and conditions apply (opens in new tab). *Initial purchase required

Website builder revamp

Available soon to Wix ADI users, the new Editor has pre-designed kits that include colors and fonts wired to the website elements for users to customize themes on newly created sites.

“Our users’ needs and intents are at the forefront of our product development,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix.

“I’m proud of our dedicated team who has listened to our users’ needs, predicted trends, and worked to innovate the entire creation process, making website design more rapid and intuitive to meet the online demands of creators and business owners today. Our mission has always been to be a platform where any type of user and any type of business can create their dreams online, and the new Wix Editor helps to set the stage for the future of creation.”

The new Editor also comes with full-width customizable building blocks that allow users to divide the page into separate content pieces, to help web designers navigate content within the page and work on one section at a time.

“With the creation of the new Wix Editor, we wanted users to have the feeling that a professional web designer is supporting them during their creation process. Each aspect of this was built to help guide users based on their intent and simplify the creation process,” added Oded Nachshon, Head of Wix Editor.

“This new offering aligns with the needs of today’s self-creators as well as professional users. The platform removes barriers that generally complicate website building and enables users to keep their site updated and on brand with the latest technology.”