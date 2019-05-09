Windows 10 is a step closer to never needing passwords

Microsoft's vision of a passwordless future is one step closer to becoming a reality now that the company has gained official FIDO2 certification for Windows 10's biometric authentication system, Windows Hello.

The certification is for the Windows 10 May 2019 Update (Windows 10 version 1903) which is scheduled to be made publicly available in late May.

Currently Windows 10 users can use Windows Hello to access their devices via a fingerprint or by facial recognition on their PC.

In a blog post announcing the Windows Hello Fido2 certification, group manager for Microsoft's crypto, identity and authentication team in Azure Core OS, Yogesh Mehta explained the company's reasoning behind trying to do away with passwords, saying:

“People don’t like passwords because we have to remember them. As a result, we often create passwords that are easy to guess—which makes them the first target for hackers trying to access your computer or network at work.”

FIDO2 certification

Now that Windows Hello has gained FIDO2 certification, users can expect to see FIDO Certified logos on new Windows 10 PCS.

The Windows 10 1903 FIDO2 certification will also extend beyond Microsoft's software and users will be able to log into their Microsoft Account and to other FIDO-supported sites from Mozilla Firefox. Windows Hello authentication will also be coming to the company's Chromium-based Edge browser soon.

According to Microsoft, users should be able to sign in using Windows Hello to its various apps and services including Outlook, Office 365, Skype, OneDrive, Cortana, Xbox Live on PC, the Microsoft Store and more.

The days of using a traditional password are slowly coming to an end and thankfully Microsoft and other tech giants such as Google are fully embracing our passwordless future.

Via ZDNet