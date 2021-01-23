Want to know when WandaVision episode 4 is released on Disney Plus? You can watch the next instalment of the first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show on Friday, January 29, 2021. New episodes of WandaVision will be released every Friday for eight weeks, with nine episodes to air in total.

Like fellow Disney Plus original TV series The Mandalorian, new episodes of WandaVision release at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT every Friday.

After WandaVision episode 3, which intensified the mystery around the sitcom-style world occupied by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), we know that something is seriously amiss about the town of Westview and its residents. But to what extent is Wanda in control of everything we're seeing in this series? Perhaps in WandaVision episode 4, we'll learn a little more about Westview, and the involvement of the organization known as SWORD.

This show is a real treat, and a welcome return to a fictional universe we've truly missed – even if the series itself is a lot more offbeat than you might've been expecting. If you want to know what we thought of it, check out our spoiler-free WandaVision review of the first three episodes. You can also read our spoiler-filled WandaVision episode 1 recap if you want deeper analysis, with episode 2 of WandaVision covered too. We've now published our WandaVision episode 3 recap, as well.

Below, we'll discuss when WandaVision launches its next episode on Disney Plus, including a full release schedules of episodes to come.

When is WandaVision episode 4 released on Disney Plus?

WandaVision episode 4 will release on Friday, January 29 2021, streaming on Disney Plus from midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT. You might need to stay up late if you want to watch it as soon as it drops, depending on where you live.

WandaVision release schedule

Want a full list of WandaVision episode release dates? See the below for a complete list, which we don't expect to change in the coming weeks.