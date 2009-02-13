BDA: 3D Blu-ray still a long way off

3D Blu-ray won't be coming to homes anytime soon, according to the BDA.

In an interview with TechRadar, Chris Buma, who is part of the BDA and Philips' Technology Programme Manager at its High Tech Eindhoven Campus, explained the situation.

"[Philips is] working on 3D Blu-ray at the moment. The whole 3D issue is fairly complex, though. There are a lot of short term and long term implications to work through."

BDA yet to address 3D issue

One of the reasons for the delay is that there a variety of ways 3D can work in the home: "There is a lot of consumer expectation to deal with, like whether it should be with glasses or autostereoscopic," said Buma.

"Because of this, the Blu-ray Disc Association has yet to address the issue. There are many different companies working on the technology."

While Panasonic may have recently opened up a 3D Blu-ray lab, this in no way points to the company getting the standard.

It was in January of this year that a 3D DVD standard was finalised, which hints at a lengthy wait for 3D Blu-ray in the home.

Buma agrees: "3D Blu-ray is still a long way off. It's one thing to choose the particular technology to make the format, but another to bring it to mass market."