The Open 2019 live stream: how to watch the golf coverage online

148th Open Championship 2019 - where and when The beautiful Royal Portrush Golf Club right at the top of Northern Ireland will host the 2019 Open Championship. The dates are set for the 2019 Open to start on Thursday, 18 July, with the fourth and final round on Sunday, 21 July.

The 2019 Open Championship will be taking place between 18 and 21 July 2019, and we'll be able to tell you where to live stream all the golf.

After Francesco Molinari's incredible win at Carnoustie in 2018, the world's best golfers will head to Portrush in Northern Ireland for the 148th edition of golf's oldest major tournament.

It's the first time that Northern Ireland will host the Open since 1951, so to say that it will be historic is a bit of an understatement. Portrush was the venue then as well, where Englishman Max Faulkner took home the Claret Jug. That will give hope to the likes of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter who will all be looking to end the English drought at the Open Championship.

We don't yet know what your 2019 Open live stream options will be, but you'll find them here when we do. In the meantime you can see the 2018 options below, which are likely to be a good indicator of how to watch in 2019.

Watch the Open Championship golf from anywhere with a VPN

Where can I stream golf live with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Open Championship 2018 from literally anywhere that it's not already showing. So that obviously includes all the countries from which the players come from and many more, so: UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Belgium, Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela and Mexico.

Cycling fan? Here's how to live stream the Tour de France for FREE

Live coverage at TheOpen.com

The Open Championship is following the likes of the Masters and US Open, which means you can get a free live stream at TheOpen.com. We've checked and it appears to be available globally - fantastic news!

It looks like it will be showing action from featured groups (which groups those are we don't yet know) and holes 8, 9 and 10. There's even audio commentary to go with them.

But it's still not clear as to how much coverage the official Open Championship golf website will show in the latter rounds and the live coverage of the US Open, for example, didn't actually show the main action from the grand finale. So you'll still be better off checking out your other viewing options below to make sure you don't miss out when things really get interesting.

How to watch the Open championship: UK stream

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports has all the Carnoustie coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel, where coverage will run from 9am to 8pm BST. And if you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. Don't have Sky and don't fancy subscribing just for the golf? Well NOW TV may well be a decent fit for you. It costs £12.99 for a week's worth of access. And pretty much every streaming device you can think of has a NOW app. Not in the UK? Then you can always use a VPN to tap in to the broadcast from another location.

How to watch the Open Championship golf in the US

There are number of options you can watch the US Open golf if you're stateside:

- Following the lead of the likes of WWE and UFC, the PGA has got itself all modern and produced its very own subscription golf service. PGA Tour Live costs $5.99 per month (or $39.99 for a year) and hosts all the action from over 30 events. Plus, it has its own iOS, Android and Apple TV apps so you can access anywhere.

- If you're at home and have cable, then NBC is the official broadcaster, and will be for more than the next decade after agreeing a 12-year deal starting last year.

- The Golf Channel is available from most cable providers as well and has comprehensive coverage of the event.

- If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN service to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a US location.

How to live stream the Open golf in Canada

Well this is rather unfortunate. We were expecting the Open to be shown on cable channel TSN, the usual go-to network for big sporting events north of the border. But the network doesn't have the event in its schedules. And we can't find anybody else who seems to have picked up the slack.

On that basis, the only way we can think of that will let you live stream the golf is to use a VPN and relocate your computer's IP address to a region that is showing the Open.

Images courtesy of theopen.com