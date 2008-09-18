Trending
 

Toshiba enters netbook market with NB100

It's small, shiny and ready for the web

The Toshiba NB100 netbook

Toshiba has left it pretty late to enter the already burgeoning netbook market, but the company has certainly come up with a stylish addition.

The NB100 houses a 8.9-inch widescreen TruBrite display (1024 x 600), up to 1GB RAM and up to 120GB hard drive storage.

There's also Wi-Fi connectivity – obviously as it is a netbook – three USB ports and it even acts as a charger for your MP3 player and the like, thanks to the Sleep-and-Charge technology.

Colour option

The netbook is available in three colours: Cosmic Black, Champagne Gold and Bright Silver, and the whole thing weighs in at just under a kilo.

The computer ships with either Ubuntu 8.04 or Windows XP Home Edition. No prices yet, but the NB100 will be in shops this October.

