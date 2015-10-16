Windows 10 has started dropping a huge hint for Windows 7 and 8.1 users

Microsoft is getting all up in the faces of Windows 7 and 8.1 users by trying to force their hand on upgrading to Windows 10.

We already knew that Windows Update was downloading massive Windows 10 install files automatically so that it would be ready when users choose to update - but now it appears that it is getting even pushier.

Ars Technica reports that Windows Update has started not just downloading, but launching the upgrade tool automatically, as an added nag to users to get with the programme and join everyone else on Windows 10.

The good news is that Windows isn't being forced to upgrade automatically by Microsoft: It still requires users to click a button to start the final upgrade process. So it won't wreck your computer if there's a specific reason that you don't want to upgrade - it'll just a be a bit annoying.

"As part of our effort to bring Windows 10 to existing genuine Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 customers, the Windows 10 upgrade may appear as an optional update in the Windows Update (WU) control panel," Microsoft told the website.

"This is an intuitive and trusted place people go to find Recommended and Optional updates to Windows. In the recent Windows update, this option was checked as default; this was a mistake and we are removing the check."

Getting as many users as possible on to Windows 10 makes sense from Microsoft's perspective: Not only does it mitigate the effects of owning a fragmented platform (as developers will not need to worry about compatibility with older Windows if not many people are using it), but it will also further lock users into the Microsoft eco-system and Microsoft services, which are even more tightly integrated into the latest version of the operating system.