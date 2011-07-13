Microsoft ends support for Windows Vista SP1

Microsoft has ended official support of Windows Vista Service Pack 1, with the software giant steadily ramping up the pressure on consumers and businesses to move to its Windows 7 OS.

With the call to leave XP still ringing in our ears, Microsoft has now reminded us that its support for Vista SP1 is now at an end.

In a blog post by Brandon Le Blanc, customers are urged to move on to Windows 7 or, at least, upgrade to Vista SP2.

End of days

"I wanted to remind folks that as of today, 12 July, Windows Vista Service Pack 1 is no longer supported," wrote Le Blanc.

"We recommend folks look at upgrading to Windows 7 which is the fastest-selling operating system in history selling over 400 million licenses to date.

"Windows Vista users can also use Windows Update to update their PC to the latest service pack available which is Service Pack 2 (SP2)."