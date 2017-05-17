Shooting with Sony’s wonderfully wide-angle lenses

The lack of Sony lenses is quickly becoming an issue of the past, and now, with the addition of two new wide-angle lenses, owners of the brand's cameras are almost in danger of being spoilt for choice in some areas.

The FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM and FE 12-24mm f/4 G are a new pair of wide-angle lenses designed for sports, landscapes, architecture and just generally capturing broad scenes. Both offering slightly differing fields of view, but the real difference comes in the minute details of image quality and the large price gap between the two lenses.

We got a chance to take both of Sony’s latest lenses for a spin in the wilds of Santa Barbara so let’s take a look at how they perform.