Save 60% on Bitdefender antivirus, our favourite smasher of malware

More often than not, our online security is the last thing we think about. But given the number of scams and phishing expeditions there are these days, it should be on the top of everyone's list.

So it's good news that Bitdefender – the company that has consistently produced the best antivirus solutions for a while now – has slashed the prices of its top products by 60% for Aussies and by 50% for New Zealand users.

Whether you're a Mac user or on a Windows machine, or need something that will cover your smartphone and tablet as well as your PC, Bitdefender has something for you.

The combination of watertight tools and top-notch security features, plus the added benefit of being easy to use and, more importantly, offering really good bang for buck is what makes Bitdefender the best in the security business.

If you're a Windows user and looking for just some basic protection for your PC, then the Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is currently just AU$28 / NZ$45 for a full year and can protect up to three devices at the same time.

For a bit more advanced protection for Windows PCs, there's the Bitdefender Internet Security package, and it can be yours for a little more money for a whole year. This, too, is capable of securing up to three Windows devices and has been designed for families with kids.

Bitdefender Internet Security

AU price: AU$99.99 AU$40 | NZ price: NZ$114.99 NZ$57.50 Coming with the added benefit of parental controls and privacy firewalls, this antivirus software package is great value for families or for multiple account users. Again, the discounted price is only for the first year.View Deal

If you want something with a lot more going for it, then you'll be wanting the Bitdefender Total Security. While it offers a similar feature set to the other two options, it throws in protection for mobile devices as well.