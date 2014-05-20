Pebble returns to hacking roots at Maker Faire 2014

Pebble has created simple, extremely customizable wearables that have surpassed its humble Kickstarter days, but the company still hasn't forgotten where it began: within the hacker space.

During Maker Faire 2014 in California, Pebble shared a booth with fellow former start-up Spark, makers of the Spark Core - a tiny, US$39 (about £23, AU$25) Arduino-compatible Wi-Fi development board - to show Faire attendees how to hack their Pebbles and Pebble Steels.

The hacks are most accessible if you're comfy with Arduino but still remain relatively easy to figure out thanks to Spark's kits.

Hook up your Pebble to the Spark Core - which actually can be connected through the Spark Cloud to hack away from anywhere in the world - and program doorbell notifications, launch trebuchets and more.

Check out our video below where Pebble Chief Evangelist Myriam Joire explains how the relationship with Pebble and the Spark Core can allow budding devs to create fun little hacks, letting our inner maker-hackers come out to play.