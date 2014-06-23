You can now wear Google Glass and look good doing it

Being a so-called "Glasshole" no longer has to mean looking like everyone else wearing Glass, thanks to stylish new frames now available in a variety of colors for Google's smart eyewear.

Online luxury fashion retailer NET-A-PORTER has announced the limited availability of DVF | Made for Glass, an exclusive version of Google Glass that brings a designer look to geek chic.

Priced at $1,800 (about UK£1,058, AU$1,911), the limited-edition eyewear is intended for the ladies, designed by Diane von Furstenberg and available in a handful of stylish colors including brown, teal, plum, charcoal and white, each with matching shades.

The DVF | Made for Glass series joins the company's Mr. Porter line for men, offering bold, thin or split frames complete with UV lens clip for a slightly more affordable $1,650 (about UK£969, AU$1,752).

Tech-savvy fashion

The DVF | Made for Glass collection is being sold in an exclusive package that includes Google Glass, a choice of five frames and shades, a mono earbud and case.

"We are thrilled to offer Glass to our tech-savvy customers who are true leaders and innovators in style and lifestyle," says NET-A-PORTER Group Founder and Chairman Natalie Massenet.

The company describes the lightweight eyewear as "elegant frames meet cutting-edge technology" intended to make Google Glass "flatter every face shape."

Currently only available for shipping to US customers, DVF | Made for Glass supports prescription lenses and includes a one-year warranty. Despite the chic look, the verdict is still out as to whether this collection will make the wearer look like any less of a Glasshole.