Pokemon Go will reveal its all new Pokemon on December 12

New Pokémon are on their way in Pokémon Go and we'll be learning all about what's coming very soon.

The official Pokémon Twitter account has confirmed it will soon update Pokémon Go with new monsters and we'll be hearing more details on December 12.

How exactly the new Pokémon will be introduced is currently unclear, but we've heard from people diving into the game's code there are 100 extra monsters in the pipeline.

More Pokémon are coming to #PokemonGO! Stay tuned for details on 12/12, Trainers! pic.twitter.com/KOfScNpKdrDecember 7, 2016