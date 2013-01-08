Nikon expands Nikon 1 lens lineup

The two new lenses brings to the total number of 1 Nikkor lenses announced to nine.

Nikon has announced the 1 NIKKOR VR 6.7-13mm f/3.5-5.6 and the 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6, two new lenses to join the lineup lenses for Nikon 1 compact system cameras (CSCs) like the Nikon J2 and Nikon J3.

With a 35mm focal length equivalence of 18-35mm, the 1 NIKKOR VR 6.7-13mm f/3.5-5.6 is a wide-angle zoom lens that offers an angle of view of 100°. It has the widest angle of view of all the 1 NIKKOR lenses to date and is ideally suited to landscape photography or shooting in confined spaces.

Equipped with a vibration reduction mechanism (VR), the lens measures approximately 56.5x46mm when retracted and on the camera, and has a weight of approximately 125g.

10x zoom

Meanwhile the 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4-5.6 has a focal length range equivalent to a 27-270mm on in 35mm terms and is also equipped with a vibration reduction mechanism (VR).

Nikon claims that this 10x zoom lens is the smallest in its class and that it has one of the lightest bodies available.

Covering wideangle to telephoto focal lengths, the 10-100mm lens is designed for photographers on the move who want a single lens to capture everything from wide landscapes to distant details.

The lens is supplied with the Nikon 1 J3 as a kit lens and is available in the same 5 colors as the camera body: white, black, silver, red, beige.

Expanding range

The addition of the two new optics and the 32mm f/1.2 lens previously announced to be in development brings the number of Nikon lenses compatible with the Nikon 1 series of CSCs to nine.

The lineup currently consists of the 1 NIKKOR VR 10-30mm f/3.5-5.6, 1 NIKKOR VR 30-110mm f/3.8-5.6,1 NIKKOR 10mm f/2.8, 1 NIKKOR VR 10-100mm f/4.5-5.6 PD-ZOOM (a power drive lens recommended for movie recording), 1 NIKKOR 11-27.5mm f/3.5-5.6 and the 1 NIKKOR 18.5mm f/1.8.