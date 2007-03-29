YouTube working on multi-operator mobile site

YouTube videos could be coming to a mobile phone near you...

Soon you'll be able to access YouTube videos on your mobile no matter which mobile operator you use, if reports this week are true.

While YouTube has already been linked to deals with mobile service provider Vodafone in the UK, and Verizon in the US, YouTube will now make a version of its site available to all operators which can be customised for each individual operator.

"People want to be entertained in a way that fits their individual lifestyles, so offering videos to mobile users is a natural evolution for YouTube," a YouTube spokesperson told Computerworld .

The spokesperson went on to say that the deals with Vodafone and Verizon will not be affected, describing them as the first of many.

Earlier this year Tech.co.uk reported that a deal had been signed between Vodafone and YouTube . Although no new details have emerged, Vodafone expects to make an announcement on the service "within a few months".