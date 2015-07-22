Sony's Z5 Compact could join Xperia Z5 at IFA 2015

Sony has only just launched the Xperia Z3+, but rumours are already suggesting two new handsets will be joining it before the end of the year.

A new report suggests Sony is readying the Xperia S60 and Xperia S70 (which we suspect are code names) for a launch at IFA 2015 with high-end specs - could these be the Sony Xperia Z5 and Xpeira Z5 Compact?

German site WinFuture doesn't share much, but it claims there will be 32GB of native storage on each handset and assures us each will be a high-end device.

Even more Xperia

The S60 is set to come in white, black and yellow whilst the Xperia S70 comes in white, black, gold and green. Pricing wise we are looking at between $850 and $920 (around £540-£600).

It's best to not get excited over these details so far, the report could include some false information.

Knowing what Sony is like though with its six month release cycle, this may be the first few whispers of information on the next generation of Xperia phones.