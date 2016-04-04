Nokia may return to making phones later this year (or not)

Update: Android Authority has confirmed that its Nokia A1 "scoop" was nothing more than a clever April Fools' prank. We fell for it, as did many others. While we wish Nokia's return was actually happening, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed, or just wait until next April Fools' Day.

A new leak of a Nokia branded handset suggests the Finnish company may be ready to jump back into the mobile phone game for the first time since 2013.

When Nokia's handset business was bought by Microsoft in 2013 the Finnish firm was blocked from releasing Nokia branded phones until 2016, and now that time has come it looks like it may be readying itself for a return.

The latest leak, from insider sources speaking to Android Authority, suggests the Nokia A1 will be ready for release by the middle of the year.

Return of the Nok

The design looks a little different to previous Nokia Lumia phones. There are capacitive keys on the front for navigation and the plastic back has returned, but this time it looks to have a different texture.

It's also claimed to be running the Nokia Z Launcher on top of Android 6 Marshmallow software and pack a 5.5-inch 1080p display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor.

It seems then, Nokia will be aiming at the mid-range market with its new phone, but there's a chance it may only feature in China, like the Nokia N1 tablet before it. We're hoping this doesn't happen again.

Techradar has asked Nokia for comment on its return to the smartphone business, and we'll be sure to keep you updated when we know more.

Image credit: Android Authority