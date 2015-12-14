OnePlus 2 Mini tipped for flagship power in smaller body

OnePlus is yet to give us a small smartphone, which is annoying for those who literally can't get to grips with the current crop of hand-stretching handsets from various manufacturers.

The OnePlus 2 boasts a sizable 5.5-inch display, while the new and smaller OnePlus X still pushes your palm with its 5-inch screen. But salvation may be around the corner, with details of a supposed OnePlus 2 Mini leaking.

Dutch site TechTastic reports that the phone was discovered on GFXBench, an app that runs benchmarks on phones to check performance, with the OnePlus 2 Mini showing up in its database despite no official announcement from the Chinese startup.

According to the details revealed in the benchmarking results the OnePlus 2 Mini is tipped to pack a 4.6-inch display, which would see it compete with the iPhone 6S when it comes to screen size.

iPhone competition

On the inside the phone is apparently identical to the full size OnePlus 2, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 CPU and 4GB of RAM.

It will apparently come with 64GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera with laser auto-focus and optical image stabilisation, a front-facing 5MP camera for selfies and, like the OnePlus 2, no NFC – a feature that bizarrely was included on the OnePlus One but not its successor.

What seems slightly bizarre about any new device is that OnePlus already has a slightly smaller phone in the shape of the OnePlus X, which was launched last month. It isn't clear when OnePlus will announce any new handsets officially, although we're guessing it won't be until after Christmas at least.