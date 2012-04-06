HTC downturn continues as revenues dip 35 per cent

HTC's recent slump has continued with the announcement that sales have fallen by a whopping 35 per cent year-on-year.

The Taiwanese manufacturer, once the undisputed darling of the early Android era, saw revenues drop to $2.3 billion (£1.5 billion) in the first three months of 2012.

The company had experienced exponential growth in sales until they began to stall last year, amid market saturation and increased competition from Samsung in the Android arena.

Samsung steals the throne

HTC's recent shortcomings are highlighted by Samsung's own announcement, which saw the company post record profits, which have nearly doubled since the same period of 2011.

If there was ever any doubt as to who's the current king of the Android market, one look at the contrasting fortunes of Samsung and HTC answers that question pretty decisively.

HTC will hope it can bounce back during the rest of 2012 with the eagerly-anticipated HTC One stable of devices now on sale.

Via: AllThingsD