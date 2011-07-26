Android Market to surpass Apple App Store by 2012?

The Android Market is on course to sell more apps per quarter than its Apple rival by the end of 2012, according to a new report from Strategy Analytics.

Third party app stores will really help the Android Market to boost sales with assistance from Amazon App Store, GetJar, Nook and other app distributors, according to the report.

The market for apps is continuously growing and it is predicted that it will be worth around $2bn per quarter over 2012 through paid apps.

Apple falling far from the tree?

This week, Apple began enforcing its new policy that that forbids links that direct the user to an external store, meaning that all purchases suggested by an app must be made from within it so that Apple can take a cut.

Apps play a big part of phone buying these days and they can also be the reason that consumers stay loyal to a certain brand as well as bringing Google and Apple a healthy income.

Take a look at our video of the seven apps that changed the world for proof of app power, should you need it:

Via Android Community