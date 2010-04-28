Android 2.2 coming with Flash as standard

Google's next update to its Android platform will come with some special sauce, in the shape of integrated Flash support.

In an interview with the New York Times, VP of Engineering at Google Andy Rubin confirmed that Android 2.2 (or Froyo to its friends) will be packing the extra support.

What's not clear is whether this will be the Flash 10.1 we've been hearing so much about for Android - which would mean a delay for the upgrade.

Waiting, waiting...

We're still waiting to hear about a release date for the new Froyo upgrade (which we still know very little about) but given Adobe has said that Flash 10.1 won't be coming until later in the year, if it was part of Android 2.2 then we're in for a bit of a wait.

Of course, there's always the argument that constant updates are fragmenting the market, with issues like HTC Hero owners being forced to wait a year to be brought up to speed with latest Android version.

So perhaps leaving Froyo in the wilderness will help the market catch up - or at least give us long enough to get bored of playing with Live Wallpapers and want to find something else to waste time on.

Via BGR