OpenText: Prepare for the age of EIM

The world of business is set for major changes as companies pivot towards ensuring their data and information is stored and protected properly, one of the world’s leading ERP companies has predicted.

Speaking at the opening keynote of the company’s Enterprise World event in Toronto today, OpenText CEO and CTO Mark Barrenechea revealed that the company is looking to move away from ERP towards EIM (enterprise information management) platforms instead.

“There’s never been a better time to reimagine business,” he told attendees.“Shift has happened, and it's an exciting time. We have transitioned...we're not in the digital era any more in my opinion - we are beyond it, beyond digital and in a post-ERP era.”

All change

“We are in an information era,” Barrenechea added, “automation is not enough today...we must be able to make everything machine-readable, and we at OpenText are on a path to do this, gain insight and make better business decisions"

“Everything we do is to make everything readable (in EIM)...ERP ain't gonna provide the information advantage, EIM is.”

OpenText boasts an impressive customer list, claiming that 85 of the world’s largest 100 companies use its products, and brought representatives from Coca-Cola MasterCard and Google Cloud on stage during the keynote to demonstrate this.

"There is an unprecedented opportunity to re-imagine business at the nexus of cloud, digital, and AI. This is the new agenda for business leaders, that requires new talent and new business models, while keeping customer experience as job #1," Barrenechea said.

"For the last 20 years, automation has provided a process advantage. We are now in the post-ERP era, and businesses need to gain the information advantage. We are excited to introduce our next generation product line, OpenText Cloud Edition, to help business compete and win in Industry 4.0."